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Solar farm guidance

by Mark Rowe

A Secured by Design (SbD) Solar Farm Guide is now available, on the SbD  website. SbD say it’s for developers, planners, operators, and security people, working for UK’s renewable energy infrastructure.

Kim Burnett, Acting Problem Solving Designing Out Crime Lead, Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “Devon and Cornwall Designing Out Crime Officers are proud to have worked in partnership with policing colleagues across the UK and alongside partners within the renewable energy sector to develop this guidance. This document provides best practice and recommendations to support the protection, resilience of solar energy infrastructure and reduce the opportunities for crime, ensuring the safeguarding of the renewable energy infrastructure locally within Devon and Cornwall and nationally.”

About the guide

The 43-page document is by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (Police CPI) with industry partners, brought together through the National Infrastructure Crime Reduction Partnership (NICRP). Police CPI is the UK police body that owns and manages Secured by Design (SbD), the police security scheme. It takes readers through the designing out crime process, such as the Security Overlay to the RIBA Plan of Work (which is for those involved in the design, construction, and operation of any building) as developed by the UK official National Protective Security Authority (NPSA) with the architects’ body RIBA and Police CPI. The document recommends that security requirements for large-scale solar developments should be addressed early in the design process.

The document goes on to cover how security should be ‘proportionate to assessed risk’. At the construction phase, solar farms are particularly vulnerable during construction because high-value equipment, cabling, materials, fuel, and temporary security systems are present before permanent measures are complete. The document states: “Security must be planned from the outset and maintained until commissioning.” Covered are perimeters; and compounds. Then comes operational security; site guarding, and incident response.

Visit https://www.securedbydesign.com/.

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