Entry Deadline Extended to the Final Submission Date of Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM (Evening)

Great News – You Still Have Time to Enter!

The entry deadline for The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence 2026 has been officially extended to the final submission deadline of Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM. This gives you extra time to prepare your compelling submissions, showcase your achievements, and gain the recognition your organisation, products, projects and people deserve.

Best of all, it’s completely FREE to enter.

Don’t miss your final opportunity to enter one of the most prestigious Awards for the security and fire sectors.