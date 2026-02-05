An analysis of executive targeting suggests an escalation in threats against senior corporate leaders, with incident levels reaching their highest point on record in 2025.

The study, Executive Targeting Report: Analysis of Attacks on Corporate Executives from 2003-2025, documents 424 targeted incidents worldwide between 2003 and October 31, 2025. Recent cases linked to pro-Palestine demonstrations, climate change activism, anti-billionaire sentiment, and other anti-corporate movements show how socio-political pressures can quickly translate into executive-level risk, the study concluded. Executives may emerge as focal points for symbolic opposition, particularly during periods of heightened geopolitical tension or social unrest. Such executive risk is not evenly distributed across demographics or roles. As executives become more visible through public engagements and online presence, so their exposure – digital and physical – grows, the study warned.

The study drew on open‑source reporting from verified media and public records. As of late 2025, incident volume had already doubled total 2024 levels, the study found. As for what’s driving incidents, the study suggests a shift, from workplace-driven grievances ‘to a politically complex, globally networked, and increasingly identity-focused environment’ where executives, not just institutions, serve as targets. “At the same time, protests at workplaces and corporate events continue to grow, underscoring activists’ preference for predictable, high-visibility locations that maximize operational disruption and media impact,” the report added.

Physical activity accounted for 85pc of incidents, including assaults, kidnappings, stalking, and protest‑related actions. Cyber incidents made up 14pc, such as death threats, impersonation, swatting, and account compromise, while hybrid cases continued to emerge at the intersection of online and physical threat behaviour. One‑third of incidents resulted in death or physical injury.

The dataset was originally developed by a Fortune 500 corporate security leader and later expanded through a multi‑year collaboration by the Security Executive Council (SEC) and the Business Intelligence & Innovation (BI²) Lab of Mercyhurst University in the United States, with analytical support from the Center for Intelligence Research, Analysis, and Training (CIRAT). Findings include:

CEOs remain the most targeted (64pc), though attacks against non‑CEO senior executives are increasing.

Technology and financial services executives accounted for more than one‑third of incidents.

Female executive targeting reached record levels in 2025, despite males remaining the primary targets overall.

Weapons were present or suspected in 37pc of incidents, with firearms involved in 22pc.

Personally motivated attacks, while less frequent, were disproportionately dangerous, with 70pc involving armed assailants.

The analysis also points to rising workplace and residential targeting since 2020 and growing convergence between digital threats and physical approaches. Bob Hayes, SEC Managing Director, said: “Threat actors are no longer focusing on a single executive profile—targeting has broadened across leadership tiers.”

The full report can be downloaded from the SEC website.

