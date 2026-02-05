CATEGORIES
February 2026

Thursday, February 5, 2026
Training

Next Gen Network

by Mark Rowe

Skills for Security is supporting the Safety & Security Event Series’ newly launched Next Gen Network. It’s been created to encourage early-career people to visit the 2026 exhibition series, at the Birmingham NEC from Tuesday to Thursday, April 28 to 30. Young people can engage in industry discussions, build their networks and take a more active role in shaping conversations that affect their careers.

Nathan Stovell, Senior Marketing Manager at event organisers Nineteen Group says: “As the industry continues to face well-documented skills shortages, the need to attract, retain and develop new entrants has become increasingly pressing. We launched the Next Gen Network to address this and create an environment to help young professionals reach their potential with dedicated industry support.  Ambassadors such as Skills for Security are critical to this success and will play an important role in building a workforce that is resilient, capable and prepared for the future.”

Organisers add that the Next Gen Network is intended to support stronger alignment between industry, education and professional bodies by creating a point of connection for emerging talent. By bringing young people into closer dialogue with employers, associations and peers, the initiative helps improve understanding of career pathways, expectations and opportunities across the sector, they add. The network provides a mechanism for industry leaders to listen, respond and adapt to the changing priorities of the next generation. Insight gathered through ambassador engagement will help inform future event programming, content themes and community initiatives across the Safety & Security Event Series.

David Scott, Managing Director at Skills for Security, says: “It’s great to be involved in the Next Gen Network and to support an initiative that is focused on giving early-career professionals clear direction within our industry. Creating opportunities for a new way to champion talent and encouraging connection, learning and better understanding of the wider sector at this stage of their career is essential. We’re looking forward to its launch and using our position to support and shape its future direction.”

The event is free to attend – register at https://www.thesecurityevent.co.uk/.

