Mitie trading update

The security and FM (facilities management) contractor Mitie has given a trading update for the three months and nine months to the end of 2025.

As for the outlook, the firm says that it’s on track to deliver double digit revenue and operating profit growth to about £5.7 billion. Contract wins and extensions or renewals amounted to £4.7bn in the nine months to December, slightly down on the £4.8 billion of the same period the year before. Among notable contract wins the firm reports were for hygiene and security services for Imperial College London, and Universidad Rey Juan Carlos in Spain; security services for the supermarket chains Asda and Lidl, and the Channel Tunnel train operator Eurostar. Meanwhile contract renewals and extensions included with the audit firm KPMG Ireland; London Fire Brigade; National Highways; Real Estate Management; and West Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

Security comes under ‘business services’, which in the last quarter of 2025 had revenue of £789m, some 21 per cent better than the £650m in the same quarter in 2024. Security revenue in the last quarter of 2025 was £309m, up 9pc from the £283m in the same quarter the previous year.

‘Outpacing the market’

Mitie CEO Phil Bentley said: “We delivered another good trading performance in the third quarter, following five consecutive half year periods of double-digit revenue growth – significantly outpacing the UK FM market. The integration of Marlowe continues at pace with the first synergies expected in the balance of the year. A number of significant compliance bids have been submitted, and the client response to our expanded offering after only five months of ownership is encouraging.

“Our pipeline and order book are at record levels, driven by long-term macro trends, and the investments we have made in our capabilities, sales and marketing and AI. We remain on track to deliver our FY25-FY27 Strategic Plan targets and have built good foundations for sustained growth and shareholder value creation beyond FY27, as we unlock the value in our customers’ estates through our Facilities Management, Facilities Transformation and Facilities Compliance capabilities.”

In a further venture beyond the UK, the firm reports a joint venture (30 per cent Mitie, 70pc Amentum) to provide FM services for the United States Navy at Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean. The technical services side of Mitie saw a slight fall in revenue; inside that arm of the business, revenue from defence did rise, mainly driven according to the firm by more project work across the Landmarc military estate and overseas bases.

Acquisition

As for the acquisition of the installer Marlowe in August, Mitie says that the ‘integration programme’ continues to progress, ‘with the early delivery of synergies expected through the transfer of Marlowe’s Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC) operations to Mitie’s ARC in Northern Ireland. Key integration workstreams include optimisation of field force deployments onto a single AI-enabled system; consolidation of certain roles and responsibilities in Finance, HR, IT and Admin; rationalisation of the Marlowe property portfolio; and the migration of Marlowe onto Mitie’s cyber-secure and AI-enabled systems, which has moved from planning to implementation with half of the Marlowe workforce now on Mitie’s payroll’.

Photo by Mark Rowe: Mitie officer on platform, Birmingham New Street station.