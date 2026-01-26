Bank of England on cyber defences

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

January 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, January 26, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Physical Electronic Security Systems Genetec Engineer / United States
Technical Specialist Engineering Team Leader / London
Design Manager / Birmingham
Field Service Technician- Winston-Salem, NC / Winston-Salem, NC
GSOC Operator – Rochester, NY / Rochester, NY
Installation Engineer / London
Senior Security Small Works Engineer / London
Design Engineer / England
Data Cabling Engineers / England
Fire and Security Supervisor / Wales
Post a Job Ad
Commercial

Bank of England on cyber defences

by Mark Rowe

The Bank of England has released its annual CBEST thematic, which reports gaps, some of them ‘foundational’, observed in the cyber defences of financial firms and Financial Market Infrastructures (FMIs).

The document describes cyber hygiene as not a one-time exercise but a continuous effort; given the evolving threat landscape, tactical fixes alone are insufficient. It says: “While quick remediation may address immediate vulnerabilities, it often leaves underlying weaknesses unaddressed.”

The document advises that to reduce the likelihood of severe cyberattacks firms and should look to harden operating systems, including by patching vulnerabilities and securely configuring key applications. Firms and FMIs can reduce the impact of unauthorised access to sensitive systems and information by strengthening credentials management, enforcing strong passwords, considering the use of multi-factor authentication (MFA), preventing or detecting insecure credential storage, and through appropriate segmentation of networks.

Early detection and effective monitoring, alerting and response processes are key to reducing the impact from cyberattacks. Firms and FMIs should implement risk-based remediation plans with oversight from risk managers and internal auditors to ensure the successful remediation of technical findings, including vulnerabilities.

 

Comment

Carl Hunt, director at the supply chain risk and resilience consultancy Beyond Blue, said what is most striking is that a large number of the thematic issues have endured for many years including shortcomings in Identity and Access Management (IAM), network segmentation, and ‘training and awareness’.

He said: “It seems that many financial firms still lack the ability to successfully detect and effectively respond to attacks, due in part to attackers’ ability to obfuscate their attacks, but also down to poor tuning of detection rules. Ultimately CBESTs are limited point in time assessments, albeit identifying 469 successful tactics across 13 CBESTs.

“Is there an alternative which is more comprehensive and might drive genuine improvements in cyber security? The answer lies in a blend of automated control assessment and testing, a clear line of sight to threat and attack tactics, and monitoring of risk and remediation progress. External tests such as CBEST are always valuable, but they need to be seen as augmenting effective internal security testing and improvement processes.”

 

Background

A CBEST Implementation Guide provides guidance on remediation planning. CBEST assessments are delivered by CREST accredited providers. More at the CREST website (the CBEST accreditation and certification body). Visit https://www.crest-approved.org/.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close