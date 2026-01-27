CATEGORIES
February 2026

January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Announcement

February 2026 edition

by Mark Rowe

What might war look like? is the question posed on the cover of the February 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine.

To expand that a little, figures in authority such as the NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte have aired a warning that the alliance of European and North American democracies may have to face a major war with Russia. In January 2026, the Chair of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone said: “Security involves everyone. It is not only a matter for politicians, or for the military of the 32 Allies and this Committee that represents them. It concerns every family, every community, and every workplace. That is why we need not only support, but real engagement from the more than a billion people we are committed to defend.”

Whereas the UK in living memory has fought wars – over the Falkland Islands, in Iraq and Afghanistan – a war with Russia, such as over an incursion into a NATO member in eastern Europe such as the Baltic republics, might not only mean casualties on a far greater scale, but could bring war to Britain’s shores, whether in the real world or cyber. Hence the NATO urging, echoed by British politicians from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer down, and military figures, that the UK has to take a ‘whole of society’ approach to its own defence. As featured in the November edition of the magazine, the UK and NATO allies are already seeing cyber and real world (such as sabotage) aggression from ‘hostile nation states’. Hence in UK official documents such as the National Security Strategy 2025, a call for ‘resilience to future threats.

The question then; what might be the commercial opportunities, as well as the threats, for the private security sector, if such a war came, or was felt to be imminent? Because if critical national infrastructure were to require extra guarding, if only for reassurance, the military and police no doubt would have much else on their plate. And recent years have left the police short of spare capacity, and the military struggling to recruit and retain, let alone respond to evolving warfare as seen on the battlefields of Ukraine.

Also featured are employment screening, public space CCTV in Cornwall and Devon, counter terrorism and contract guarding.

You can read the digital flip-page monthly editions of the magazine via the Professional Security website. If you would like to subscribe to the print magazine, for a copy to come through the post, subscriptions in the UK start at £40 for one year. If you would like to take a look at a print copy with a view to subscribing, email your name and postal address to [email protected].

Photo by Mark Rowe: memorial to those killed in the UK armed forces since 1945, the centrepiece of the National Memorial Arboretum, near Lichfield, Staffordshire, winter afternoon.

