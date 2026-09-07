Money muling on increase

More than 220,000 fraud-risk cases were recorded to the Cifas database (National Fraud Database, NFD) in the first six months of 2026. Most cases were accounted for by identity fraud, 59 per cent; second most common category was ‘misuse of facility’, whether cases of ‘money muling’ to enable laundering of criminal funds, falsely reporting a loss or fraudulent direct debit guarantee claims.

The figures come from the fraud prevention trade body Cifas , and mark the highest total volume of cases recorded throughout January to June, meaning, the trade association made up of retailers, banks and insurers, says, that 2026 is on course to see even more cases than the record year 2025.

The Fraudscape 2026 – 6 Month Update shows stolen personal information is a gateway to wider fraud. Identity fraud rose 9pc to nearly 130,000 cases in the first half of 2026, with bank accounts and plastic cards the primary targets, accounting for 68pc of all these cases. Cifas points to growing concerns around the criminal use of synthetic identities, AI-enabled impersonation and digitally manipulated documentation. While most identity fraud victims are aged 61 and over, the largest uplift concerned 21-30-year-olds, where cases increased by some 32 per cent. This may reflect the threat that online and social media approaches pose to younger consumers, Cifas suggests.

Muling

Cases linked to money muling increased by 69 per cent compared to the first half of 2025, with more than 13,000 recordings to the NFD. Mule activity now accounts for 30pc of all cases of misuse of facility – where an account or product is misused by the genuine account holder. People under 30 represent a majority (57pc) of muling cases, with 17pc aged under 21. Cifas reports a 5pc increase in facility (account) takeover reports, with nearly 40,000 cases recorded during the first half of 2026. Online retail and plastic card account takeovers also rose sharply, up by 84pc and 59pc respectively, highlighting the value of compromised accounts and payment facilities.

Meanwhile, unauthorised SIM swap cases saw a 402pc rise n the first six months of 2026, compared to the same half year in 2025. This reflects a growing trend of SIM swaps being used to intercept security codes, bypass account protections, and commit further fraud.

What they say

Mike Haley, CEO of Cifas, said: “Identity fraud now accounts for nearly three in five fraud-risk cases recorded to the UK National Fraud Database, demonstrating how valuable personal information has become to criminals. Whether it is used to open accounts, take over existing facilities or support wider criminal activity, stolen personal data often provides the entry point.

“The findings also reinforce the importance of early intervention. As criminals continue to evolve their tactics and use digital channels to reach new audiences, education, awareness and prevention remain – particularly for younger people who are increasingly exposed to fraud risks.

“Greater reporting, stronger detection and cross-sector data and intelligence sharing are helping organisations build a clearer picture of the key threats. By working together and acting earlier, we can better protect consumers, support businesses and prevent fraud before it takes hold.”