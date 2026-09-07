Videoloft has added loitering detection alerts to Smart Motion, its AI video analytics feature for detecting and tracking people and moving vehicles.

Smart Motion helps users search recorded footage using criteria such as object type, selected zones, line crossing and time spent in view. Customers can also create alerts when a person or vehicle enters or leaves a selected zone or crosses a virtual line.

The new loitering alert type notifies users when a person remains within a selected area for longer than a set period. It can be used to monitor locations such as entrances, lobbies, car parks and cash machines. Users can select the area they want to monitor and set the minimum amount of time a person must remain there before an alert is triggered. They can also choose the alert severity, recipients and schedule, helping teams focus on activity that may need reviewing without being notified about every person who briefly passes through an area.

Alerts can be viewed and managed within the Videoloft cloud video management platform. Users can open the related footage, review what happened and share or download the video when required.

James West, CEO and co-founder of Videoloft, said: “Smart Motion already helps customers find people and vehicles in recorded footage and create more targeted alerts. Loitering detection adds another useful layer by identifying when someone stays in a particular area for longer than expected, whether that’s near an ATM, in a lobby or elsewhere on a site.”

Loitering detection alerts are available now for customers with Smart Motion enabled. More at https://videoloft.com/smart-motion-alerts/.