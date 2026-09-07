Autodome 7100s series

The video security product company IQINSIGHT, formerly Bosch Video Systems, has released the Autodome 7100s and Autodome 7100s IR. Designed for outdoor use, the new pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras deliver clear images in all lighting the makers say and video analytics to secure assets day or night.

The 7100s series are for use the firm says across smart cities, transport, critical infrastructure, and government sites. Built on the company’s intelligence-first platform, both models offer AI-enabled video analytics for detection while reducing false positives and are ready for context-aware GenAI capabilities available later this year, the makers add.

Features include:

4MP Video: Capture high-resolution images with a 30x optical zoom lens for object identification up to 919 feet (280 meters). Motion-optimized HDR X prevents motion blur and trailing artefacts on fast-moving vehicles and people, even while the camera is actively panning or tracking.

Visibility in challenging light: IR (infra-red) illumination synchronises beam angle and intensity with the optical zoom level to deliver glare-free exposure in darkness up to 1,804 feet (550 meters).

Intelligent Video Analytics Pro (IVA Pro): Comes standard for intrusion detection, alerts, and operational insights in and around buildings and along perimeters. Additional licenses support object classification and counts for a range of security and safety uses.

Brushless positioning motors deliver accuracy and Kevlar-reinforced drive belts are engineered for long-term performance. Positional encoders ensure the camera never loses track of its position, even following power losses or exposure to excessive force.

Intelligent Power Modes: Adaptive PoE Management automatically detects available power levels and scales functions, including heaters, IR operation, and pan speeds, for continuous operation on low-power infrastructure.

Secure by Design: Features an onboard Secure Element 3.0 certified to Common Criteria EAL6+ and FIPS 140-3 Level 3 to protect sensitive video data.

Visit https://www.iqsight.com/en/ products/cameras/moving- cameras/autodome-7100s