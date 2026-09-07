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CCTV

Number plate camera kits

by Mark Rowe

Three camera kits deliver vehicle identification across slow speed and free-flow traffic, says Axis Communications, the network video product manufacturer. Its LPR camera kits come with AXIS License Plate Verifier pre-installed.

The kits capture car number plates, even in challenging lighting, the company says. Under optimal conditions, the cameras can also recognise vehicle type, colour, make and model. Processing takes place on the camera, removing the need for external servers.

The AXIS P3285-LVE Kit License Plate Verifier is for slow-speed traffic. Its 2 MP dome camera supports vehicle access control, with allow and block lists managed on the camera. The vandal-resistant kit can be fitted at lower, accessible heights, such as at entrances, exits and controlled access points. For free-flow traffic, the P1485-LE Kit License Plate Verifier uses a 2 MP bullet camera to capture license plates, while the P1486-LE Kit License Plate Verifier adds a 3 MP bullet camera and global shutter. This delivers images of fast-moving vehicles and enables license plates to be captured across two lanes of free-flow traffic.

Simon Emmons, Sales Manager, UK & Ireland, Axis Communications says: “From managing access to car parks and logistics sites to monitoring free-flow traffic, organisations need accurate vehicle identification that is simple to deploy. These new all-in-one LPR camera kits provide reliable insight without additional servers, while integrating easily with existing systems.”

Integrated

Built on open APIs, the kits can be integrated with Axis and third-party video management systems. This means a user can connect number plate data with security, access control and operational workflows. All three camera kits include electronic image stabilisation to support smooth video wherever they are mounted.

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