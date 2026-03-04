Spring Statement comment

‘‘Businesses and the UK government can’t afford to treat cybersecurity as an afterthought, especially when cyberattacks cost the UK an estimated £14.7 billion last year. As threat actors increasingly use automation and AI to exploit vulnerabilities across the technology stack, closing security gaps requires proactive investment in proven protection at both the software and hardware layer.
‘‘Today’s announcement sets out the roadmap for the UK’s economic future, and cyber resilience must be seen as a core pillar of economic stability and growth. The decision is simple: invest in cybersecurity upfront or pay the price with the next attack.’’