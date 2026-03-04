Spring Statement comment

Investment in infrastructure and reforms to back entrepreneurs, and ‘the biggest uplift in defence spending since the Cold War’ were hailed by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in her Spring Statement yesterday.

“I am in no doubt about Britain’s ability to navigate the challenges we face,” she told the House of Commons.

Comments

Michael Vallas, Global Technical Principal at Goldilock Secure said that the Spring Statement reflected a government determined to project stability, and he saw genuine reasons for cautious optimism. “But the global backdrop is fraught. Geopolitical tensions are already weighing on growth forecasts, leaving the UK economy with little room to absorb additional shocks and recent attacks on major UK retailers and manufacturers have shown just how quickly a significant cyber attack can deliver exactly that, eroding the progress the Chancellor is working to protect.

“As the Government looks to sustain that momentum, cyber protection must be built into its growth strategy. That means the forthcoming Cybersecurity and Resilience Bill must deliver material guidance and enforceable resilience standards across organisations, industries, public services and critical national infrastructure.”