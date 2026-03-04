CATEGORIES
Interviews

Spring Statement comment

by Mark Rowe
Investment in infrastructure and reforms to back entrepreneurs, and ‘the biggest uplift in defence spending since the Cold War’ were hailed by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in her Spring Statement yesterday.
“I am in no doubt about Britain’s ability to navigate the challenges we face,” she told the House of Commons.
Comments
Michael Vallas, Global Technical Principal at Goldilock Secure said that the Spring Statement reflected a government determined to project stability, and he saw genuine reasons for cautious optimism. “But the global backdrop is fraught. Geopolitical tensions are already weighing on growth forecasts, leaving the UK economy with little room to absorb additional shocks and recent attacks on major UK retailers and manufacturers have shown just how quickly a significant cyber attack can deliver exactly that, eroding the progress the Chancellor is working to protect.
“As the Government looks to sustain that momentum, cyber protection must be built into its growth strategy. That means the forthcoming Cybersecurity and Resilience Bill must deliver material guidance and enforceable resilience standards across organisations, industries, public services and critical national infrastructure.”
And Camellia Chan, CEO and co-founder of the deepfake detection product company X-PHY, commented that the need for resilience has never been higher. She said: “A single cyber breach derails operations, disrupts supply chains, and further drags on confidence. In a climate of slow growth and continued uncertainty, there’s no room for preventable risk.

‘‘Businesses and the UK government can’t afford to treat cybersecurity as an afterthought, especially when cyberattacks cost the UK an estimated £14.7 billion last year. As threat actors increasingly use automation and AI to exploit vulnerabilities across the technology stack, closing security gaps requires proactive investment in proven protection at both the software and hardware layer.

‘‘Today’s announcement sets out the roadmap for the UK’s economic future, and cyber resilience must be seen as a core pillar of economic stability and growth. The decision is simple: invest in cybersecurity upfront or pay the price with the next attack.’’

