Ransomware attack warning

The police’s Report Fraud centre is urging the UK to protect themselves and their businesses from the active threat of ransomware attacks; especially small businesses. Report Fraud says that 323 organisations reported a ransomware attack between April 2025 and March 2026. Of the reports received, more than half( 175) were from Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
Financial losses totalling around £270,000 were reported, a 50 per cent increase compared to previous year. However, these figures are likely to be much higher, the police admit, as businesses often under-report financial losses, as admission of ransom payments could be seen as supporting criminal activity or breaching compliance regulations.
What to do
Chief Superintendent Amanda Wolf, Head of Report Fraud Operations, said: “Ransomware remains a serious and evolving threat to organisations of all sizes across the UK. The most effective defence is preparation. We encourage businesses to be proactive – through regular data backups, strong access controls, keeping systems up to date, and following National Cyber Security Centre guidance. These can all significantly reduce the risk and impact of an attack. If a business is experiencing a ransomware attack, it should be reported immediately by calling Report Fraud on 0300 123 2040, where a dedicated team is available to provide support and guidance during an incident.” The UK Official National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and UK law enforcement do not encourage, endorse or condone the payment of ransom demands. The authorities point out there is no guarantee that access can be regained to data held; and devices could still be infected. Visit: ncsc.gov.uk/ransomware.
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