UK OSPAs 2025 open

Entries to the UK part of the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), sponsored by Axon, are open.

Prof Martin Gill, the criminologist and founder of the consultancy Perpetuity Research and the awards said: “I encourage everyone working in the sector to submit at least one nomination; security too often operates under the radar and the OSPAs provide the opportunity to highlight and promote the pioneering work that is being carried out.”

Nominations are open until October 2 and are invited for those outstanding in these categories:

– In-House Security Manager/Director*

– Contract Security Manager/Director*

– Security Team*

– Contract Security Company (Guarding)*

– Security Consultant*

– Customer Service Initiative

– Security Training Initiative*

– Security Installer/Integrator*

– Event Security Team

– Security Partnership*

– New Security Product*

– Security Equipment Manufacturer*

– Security Officer*

– Female Security Professional*

– Young Security Professional*

– Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative*

– Security Sustainability Award*

A Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented on the day.

(*The winner of these starred categories will qualify for the Global OSPAs, to mark the ‘best of the best’, as the OSPAs run across several countries, from Norway to New Zealand. Other related OSPAs cover cyber; and ‘Tackling Economic Crime’, the TECAs.)

Winning entries submitted in selected qualifying categories will automatically be entered into the 2026 Global OSPAs to run at the beginning of 2026.

More on the awards, can be found here: https://uk.theospas.com/enter/.

The independent judges are drawn from many supporting associations and security groups. Finalists will be announced in November, and the awards ceremony will run on Thursday evening, February 20, 2025 at the same venue as in recent years, Royal Lancaster, London. And as in previous years, that’ll be following a Thought Leadership Summit in the afternoon. Visit: www.theospas.com.