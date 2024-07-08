Travel wishful thinking

While you might like to imagine a British passport is a boon in a dangerous situation abroad, the reality is that if you break a law in another country, ignorance won’t save you, says Kate Fitzpatrick, pictured, Security Director at World Travel Protection, part of the insurer Zurich.

She says: “You will be subject to the local legal system, regardless of your nationality. Generally, the UK government will only intervene in catastrophic, large-scale situations. Evacuating civilians from crisis situations is dangerous and complex and is not undertaken lightly by any government.”

Besides following local laws and customs, business travellers must prepare for increasing risks, the travel and emergency services firm suggests. Half (54pc) of business travellers asked by Opinium in an online survey in February feel travel is riskier than it used to be, citing concerns such as natural disasters, extreme weather, and terrorist attacks.

Fitzpatrick says: “From conflict and unrest to riots and adverse weather conditions, business travellers must remain vigilant about their surroundings. It’s essential that organisations understand the risk profile of each team member, where they’re going, and what they’ll be doing. We call this combination of risk factors the ‘Foreseeability of Risk,’ which helps ensure risks are identified and minimised.”

Another change which has an impact on travel risk is that business travellers are now striving to maximise their travel budgets by scheduling more meetings per trip (33pc) and extending their stays (29pc).

Fitzpatrick says: “Even if a business traveller has visited a destination multiple times, longer stays might mean using local transport more, and trying different restaurants and bars, potentially in the evenings. Pre-travel safety briefings should include information on what’s socially acceptable in a destination, including advice for LGBTQ+ travellers and women, who may be more at risk.”

The survey found that business travellers are taking personal responsibility for their safety, with a majority (71pc) researching the risks and threats of their destinations. However, they are vulnerable if they lose access to their smartphones, with 70pc relying heavily on them and 64pc feeling lost without them. Most, 64pc of travellers always carry printed versions of travel documents in case of device issues.

Fitzpatrick adds: “It’s not uncommon for communications to go down in an emergency. Governments may shut down networks, or mobile systems may become overloaded. That’s why we always urge our customers to think old school before they travel. Ensure you have hard copies of essential information, including your passport, tickets, contact numbers, accommodation details, and travel insurance information.

“To mitigate risk and alleviate concerns, organisations should ensure that travelling employees are provided with the most up-to-date information on destinations and travel routes, and consider using a travel risk management company with a live travel app.”

Visit www.worldtravelprotection.com.