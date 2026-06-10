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Valeo Foods contract

by Mark Rowe

The facilities management (FM) contractor 14forty has a five-year contract with the Irish snack food manufacturer Valeo Foods.

The FM contract firm deliver a range of ‘soft’ FM services across three manufacturing and office sites in the UK and Ireland (pictured, York). Valeo is home to such brands as Barratt Sweets, Rowse Honey, Metcalfe’s and KETTLE Chips. The contract, which officially began in December 2025, followed a competitive tender process. Mobilisation is now underway, with services being rolled out across 2026, including catering, vending, cleaning, security, grounds maintenance and pest control.

Matthew Lockton, Sales Director at 14forty, said: We’re delighted to be working with Valeo Foods – a business which shares our values and our belief that great workplaces start with great people.

“Our focus is on creating safe, welcoming and high-performing environments where teams can thrive. By combining trusted FM expertise with a people-first approach, we’ll help support Valeo Foods’ culture, wellbeing and productivity across its UK and Ireland sites. This contract is also an exciting opportunity to build a long-term partnership that can scale alongside Valeo Foods’ ambitious growth plans.”

Martin Wakelin, Group Head of Indirect Procurement at Valeo Foods, said: “We set out to appoint an FM partner who could bring expertise, consistency and innovation, while supporting our commitment to investing in our sites for the benefit of our employees. From the outset, 14forty demonstrated a proactive and collaborative approach, with a clear focus on continuous improvement. The team has already shown they are highly responsive and committed to delivering the best possible experience across our locations during the mobilisation and I look forward to our partnership going from strength to strength.”

About the firm

14forty, named for the number of minutes in 24 hours, is part of Compass Group UK & Ireland. Visit: www.14forty.co.uk.

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