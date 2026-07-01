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July 2026

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Wellbeing Initiative Award

by Mark Rowe

Corps Security won the Charity and/or Wellbeing Initiative Award at the British Security Awards. That was in recognition of the social enterprise’s commitment to veteran welfare and employee wellbeing. The British Security Awards ran on Tuesday, June 16 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

The award marks the work of the Corps Veterans Association (CVA), set up to preserve Corps Security’s founding mission in 1859 to provide meaningful employment for veterans returning from the Crimean War. With more than 290 members and an auto-enrolment scheme for veteran colleagues, the CVA provides safe spaces to connect, share experiences and access specialist support. Its social events, remembrance activities and partnerships with cadet forces contribute to a sense of belonging and purpose beyond the workplace.

Central to the CVA’s charitable work is its partnership with Combat Stress, a UK veteran mental health charity. Corps Security has donated close to £90,000 to the charity, with further long-term funding secured through its voluntary one per cent contract donation scheme, which now generates more than £45,000 per year.

Corps was also recognised for its internal wellbeing offering, including a refreshed healthcare package giving colleagues access to Aviva+ and online GP and mental health services. Its redeveloped Corps Connect colleague portal, a central hub for wellbeing resources, now has more than 4,000 registered users.

Sharon Smith, Health and Safety Manager and Cadet Lead for the CVA, said: “It is an incredible honour to be recognised for the positive impact our initiatives have on the lives of our veteran colleagues and the wider veteran community. On behalf of the Corps Veterans Association and everyone at Corps Security, I would like to thank our teams, clients and anyone who has shown us support.”

More details

For a list of the winners at this year’s awards visit https://www.britishsecurityawards.com/winners-2026. The 2027 awards lunch will be at the same venue as 2026, on Tuesday, June 15.

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