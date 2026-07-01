Growing strategic competition between China and the United States, alongside increasing geopolitical tensions across the Indo-Pacific region, may drive further cyber espionage activity from state-aligned threat actors. That’s according to the cyber firm NCC Group’s latest Threat Intelligence Report.

Matt Hull, VP of Cyber Intelligence and Response at NCC Group, said: “Historically, organisations could draw a relatively clear distinction between ransomware attacks driven by financial gain and nation-state operations designed to support strategic objectives. That distinction is becoming increasingly difficult to make.

“What we’re seeing is a convergence of criminal and state-backed activity. Threat actors are sharing infrastructure, adopting common tooling and, in some cases, deliberately operating behind established ransomware brands to obscure attribution and delay response efforts. This creates a more complex threat environment. Organisations can no longer assume a ransomware incident is purely financially motivated. Understanding an adversary’s behaviour, objectives and operational context is becoming just as important as identifying the malware or ransomware group involved.”

Ransomware activity remained high throughout May 2026, with 749 incidents recorded. While overall ransomware activity plateaued month-on-month, the data reinforces the raised baseline observed so far throughout 2026. Industrials remained the most targeted sector, accounting for 29 per cent of recorded attacks. North America continued to be the most affected region. AI-assisted cybercrime is evolving, according to the report. This month’s analysis examined Kitana, an adversary-in-the-middle fraud platform identified by NCC Group, which demonstrates how AI-assisted development is accelerating cybercriminal tooling while lowering barriers to entry for less sophisticated.

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