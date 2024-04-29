AUCSO 2024 awards

Here’s the winners and other finalists of the Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO) annual awards, as announced at the membership group’s 2024 conference at the University of Liverpool at Easter.

The 2024 awards saw a record number of submissions for all categories, the association says. The winners were announced at a Gala Dinner on the final evening of the three-day event; at The Lutyens Crypt and Treasury at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral. A new award for this year, the Bill Blythe Award, is named after the first recognised chair of AUCSO who worked at the University of Liverpool. Hosting AUCSO’s 40th anniversary conference at the same institution was a chance to commemorate. It went to Andrew Molloy, head of campus support services, at the University of Liverpool. He’s pictured right with from left, AUCSO Chair, Oliver Curran; Figen Murray, the Protect Duty-Martyn’s Law campaigner who was among speakers at the event and who’s become the first patron of Aucso; and the association’s Chief Operating Officer, Julie Barker.

Andrew Molloy led the transformation of his team, moving the culture away from traditional perception of security to a more inclusive and engaging team of staff who offer support, well-being and safeguarding to the student community at Liverpool.

Security Officer of the Year –

Winner: Tanya Forsyth, University of Strathclyde

Highly Commended: Ross Brown, Edinburgh Napier University

Highly Commended: Steve Stott, Coventry University

Tanya Forsyth has taken a leadership role representing Security Services at Strathclyde in Glasgow’s Safe 360 Group, a cross functional, collaborative group created to consider and improve measures to ensure the university community feels safe, supported and secure. Tanya worked with the group to recognise the life changing impact inappropriate behaviour can have on individuals across cultures and engaged with stakeholders to encourage the calling out of this behaviour.

The judges added: “Tanya’s relentless pro-activity added to her being such a worthy winner. On one occasion, she led the team to support a student who had called the emergency line displaying poor mental health and threatening her own physical health. Tanya’s empathic approach de-escalated the circumstances prior to the Emergency Services arriving. As a result of her diligence the student’s safety was assured and the individual received appropriate care.”

Security Team of the Year –

Winner: Campus Security Team 5, University of Glasgow

Highly Commended: B Team, Swansea University

The winner was described as the ‘go to’ team for all colleges and schools at the uni to contact requesting help and support, and risk assessing a range of staff and student events. The team also works with the Student Representative Council (SRC) to provide support for society events, elections and exams.

In one incident, a contractor working on scaffolding slipped and fell 40ft piercing his lower back on the scaffold rigging. The team deployed a security officer who helped administer first aid, until the emergency services arrived; set up cordons, knowing this would potentially be a crime scene; and obtained witness details. The team took control of the incident and helped less experienced responders reassess their actions which they agreed in hindsight was the best course of action.

The judges added: “In the last year the team has also facilitated visits from many VIPs including the [Scottish] First Minister and MPs and MSPs including the Director General of MI5 Ken McCallum. These visits were disrupted by protesters and demonstrations which was challenging for the team but they were calm and professional manner, especially when under extreme provocation. This team has continuously delivered an exceptional and consistent service that enhances the student experience.”

Security Manager of the Year –

Winner: Tanya Kalsi, University of Birmingham

Highly Commended: Tracey McCarthy-Shaw, University of Brighton

Tanya has headed the launch of the Community Safety Team which has changed the safety landscape of the Birmingham campus at Edgbaston. Judges heard that she has been indefatigable in her approach and led by example and generated excellent relationships internally and externally to champion the community safety approach.

Tanya’s work has built a team that puts prevention first, helping staff and students to feel safe and thrive. The team has implemented a proactive and innovative approach to safety within the community, delivering social media content, participating in student-led activities and supporting student wellbeing.

Initiative of the Year –

Winner: Security and Community, University of Northampton

Highly Commended: Community Safety Team, University of Birmingham

The judges praised Northampton for their commitment to ensuring that its security and community safety messages, strategies, and initiatives are relevant, engaging, and impactful for their student community. Northampton impressed judges by developing a new way of delivering their training, creating interactive, immersive, and fun sessions that allow students to remain in a safe environment while learning about important safety topics.

The team was successful in a bid to the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund, acquiring virtual reality headsets known as “classroom in a box”. These allowed the team to integrate security into a curriculum for digital, marketing, and media students. The team became actively involved in developing virtual reality tracks, merchandise, and educational literature related to various safety themes including staying safe on a night out, the dangers of open water and knife awareness. The utilisation of virtual reality technology by this team not only enhances engagement but also allows students to experience potential dangers in a safe and controlled environment.

Oliver Curran said: “We have had some exceptionally inspirational nominations from university security Teams both in UK and across the globe. All of the entries demonstrate the range of risks and challenges that our security teams face on a daily basis, as well as the incredibly professional personnel that continually keep their communities safe with their innovative approaches.

“All of the shortlisted entries were very worthy winners showing consistently high levels of professionalism, integrity, dedication, and passion, and they are all a credit to their profession.”

More in the May and June print editions of Professional Security Magazine.