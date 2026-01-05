Changes coming to pre-employment screening

Susie Thomson, pictured, Chair Elect of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) and former founder of Security Watchdog, surveys pre-employment screening.

If you’d asked me five years ago whether pre-employment screening would shift from a process-driven necessity to a boardroom priority, I’d have said yes – eventually. But 2026 will accelerate that change. Conversations about security, governance and trust are now front and centre in hiring strategies, and it’s not just about who you bring in; it’s also about who’s already there. There’s been clear momentum towards integrating re-screening into mainstream workforce management. While adoption isn’t yet universal, screening agencies are now increasingly building both pre and post-employment checks into contractual agreements. Budgetary constraints, however, have made businesses cautious, especially with hiring downturns in some sectors. That said, we’re seeing re-screening start to take new forms, particularly through enhanced pre-offer checks. Think social media analysis, right-to-work verification and digital identity validation brought forward in the recruitment timeline.

Multiple, undisclosed

What’s also emerging is the need to account for what some are calling ‘polyamorous employment’ with the reality that people are now more likely to hold multiple jobs, often undisclosed. This can raise concerns around conflicts of interest, productivity and even data security. As this trend grows, I believe 2026 will be the tipping point for wider adoption of post-hire screening as standard business hygiene.

Basics

Underpinning all this is a welcome return to basics. Amid the tech innovation, 2025 reminded us that speed must not come at the cost of accuracy. That’s why 2026 will see even greater emphasis on going back to source, verifying employment and education credentials directly with institutions rather than relying on second-hand data. I’ve seen just how rigorous the credential verification sector has become, with some providers building almost forensic-level checks that go straight to HR departments for validation. Over-engineered? Maybe. But necessary in an age of rising fraud. We’re also seeing organisations scrutinise their data supply chains more closely. Veracity matters. Where is your screening data coming from? Who is vouching for its integrity? It’s no longer enough to rely on rehashed or pooled datasets. Clients want assurance that their screening partners are building processes grounded in trust, not just convenience.

Use of AI

Nowhere is that more important, or more contentious, than in the use of AI. In 2025, we saw growing concern around algorithmic bias and lack of transparency. In 2026, those conversations will mature. Most employers now see AI as a tool to assist, not replace, experienced screeners. Yes, AI is speeding up turnaround times and reducing manual error. It’s also improving candidate experience. But when a flagged result appears, especially in sensitive areas like social media, it’s still the human in the loop who must make the judgment call. Interestingly, we’re hearing from sectors like defence that any external checks involving AI are viewed with scepticism. That’s not surprising, given the high trust stakes involved. Many are fine with AI augmenting internal workflows but are wary of front-end AI outputs in candidate assessments. I get it. The challenge is to walk that line carefully, ensuring innovation doesn’t outpace accountability.

Skills-first recruitment

Finally, one of the most significant mindset shifts we’re seeing is the move away from experience-based hiring towards skills-first recruitment. The static CV is slowly giving way to outcome-based job descriptions and flexible candidate pathways. With HMRC data now integrated into background screening, unexplained CV gaps no longer cause the same red flags they once did. Instead, employers want to understand how a candidate behaves, what values they bring and whether they’ll thrive in the role. That’s where social media screening comes into its own. These checks are fast becoming just as important as traditional employment timelines.

What does this mean?

For the HR leaders reading, it means 2026 will be a year to re-evaluate your screening strategies from the ground up. Are your practices matching the realities of today’s workforce? Are you prepared for the ethical implications of AI? Are you prioritising trust, not just tech? Screening has always been about safeguarding organisations, but its role is evolving. It’s now just as much about building transparency, supporting candidate integrity and enabling agile hiring in a fast-moving world. Let’s hope that 2026 will be the year that screening matures and proves its strategic value.

