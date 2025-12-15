PSPO round-up

A PSPO is making a real difference to the safety and feel of Sheffield city centre (pictured), according to Sheffield City Council. It brought in a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in April 2025, to address persistent ASB (anti-social behaviour).

While no fixed penalty notices have been issued so far, some 2,286 breaches of the PSPO were recorded between April and September; most commonly for loitering (44.4 per cent) and begging (29.8pc). Some 227 Notices of Intended Action (NIA) were issued to 125 people. Among feedback from a survey of the city centre, concerns remain about displacement of ASB to areas outside the PSPO boundary and the impact on vulnerable groups, such as the homeless. According to the council ,its enforcement strategy prioritises advice, support, and direction to leave, escalating to formal action only for repeat offenders.

Councillor Kurtis Crossthorn, Chair of the council’s Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee, said: “We’re seeing fewer incidents of anti-social behaviour and more people feeling confident to visit and work in the city. Our approach remains focused on supporting those who need help, while taking firm action where necessary to protect the community. We will continue to monitor the impact of the PSPO and adapt our approach to ensure Sheffield city centre is a safe and welcoming place for all.”

Town centres

In Norfolk, Breckland Council are to consider a PSPO for Dereham town centre, after a public meeting at the town’s football club recently, raised concerns. If councillors agree, a six-week statutory public consultation would follow. North East Lincolnshire council, similarly, has gone out to consultation about a PSPO proposed for Immingham.

Catapults

An unusual PSPO has come into force in Surrey. Runnymede’s borough-wide order prohibits possession of catapults, slingshots and such devices. The council says it has since June 2024 recorded 34 incidents of harm (presumed under-reported), including injuries to swans and other wildfowl, plus damage to property. Abby King, chair of Runnymede’s Community Services Committee, said: “This order is an important step in helping us address behaviour that has caused real distress to our communities. Nobody should feel unsafe in their own neighbourhood, and we are grateful to the many residents who engaged with the consultation and shared their experiences.”

On-street PSPO

In Reading, meanwhile, a PSPO is due to come in, covering anti-social use of e-scooters and e-bikes, on-street begging and street drinking (where the lead to enforce it will be Thames Valley Police) and dog fouling and dog control (where the city council will lead). Karen Rowland, Chair – Community Safety Partnership and Lead Councillor for Environmental Services and Community Safety, said all those issues were upsetting residents and affecting their quality of life. Hence the PSPO. She said: “As a council we actively encourage and support sustainable travel, and the responsible use of legal electric bikes is a great example of the way our community embraces an improved environment for us all. However, wherein a small cohort utilise electric powered cycles or scooters in a manner that causes distress or alarm to the general public, this PSPO will be a vital means to engage with, and to thwart, that behaviour.

“The PSPO is a useful tool to allow officers the powers they need to halt the worst of anti-social misbehaviour that causes residents undue anxiety, nuisance or distress. However, the powers will not be used without discretion of application and in the case of vulnerable individuals who offend, enforcing officers will be required to signpost them to relevant support services to help them find positive solutions.”

Car cruising cases

While PSPOs are typically aimed at dog mess, and litter, some councils have taken up PSPOs to counter car cruising, whether on-street or in business or retail park car parks. Police and Cannock Chase Council for example issued warnings to car owners from Staffordshire and the West Midlands, after an illegal car cruise meeting in Cannock. David Williams, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Leader for Community Wellbeing at the council, said: “Illegal car cruises cause disruption, danger, and distress for local residents. The Council is committed to working closely with the police to take firm action against those who choose to ignore the law. These warnings send a clear message — antisocial vehicle use will not be tolerated in Cannock Chase.” And at Milton Park and Ride outside Cambridge locals have complained of cars and motorbikes speeding, revving engines, racing, stunts, loud music, and threatening or rude behaviour. Hence a consultation by South Cambridgeshire Council on a proposed Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) at the site in Butt Lane.

Cambridgeshire County Council instructed their contractors to start enabling works at the site, and the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems are in place. The ANPR cameras and CCTV will be used to enforce the PSPO, allowing the Council to track vehicles and issue fines without needing staff on site. The council has also taken steps to make it easier to set PSPOs at other ‘park and rides’ by delegating authority to council officers with the Lead Cabinet Member for Environment. Streamlining the process was agreed in a meeting of Cabinet. This proactive decision was made following comments from residents during the consultation. Anna Bradnam, a South Cambridgeshire district councillor for Milton, said: “I am delighted that the Public Spaces Protection Order has been issued by the Council for the Park and Ride site. Residents have been disturbed by anti-social driving late at night and weekend after weekend. We are grateful for the actions the Police have taken in the past – but this Order makes it easier to stop disturbances quickly. It gives the ability to issue a fixed penalty on the first offence, which will nip bad behaviour in the bud and act as a short sharp shock for antisocial drivers.”

The council says it has received 65 complaints over the past two years from residents, the police, and a local Community Safety Group.

Background on PSPOs

Public Spaces Protection Orders are legal tools used by local authorities in England and Wales to address anti-social behaviour in public areas. Introduced under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, they let councils impose restrictions on specific activities within designated areas.