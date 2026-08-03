Five Eyes’ AI warning puts staff on frontline

- Context-rich learning: Delivering short, highly relevant training sessions that reflect real-time threat intelligence and emerging AI scam techniques.
- Realistic simulations: Running sophisticated phishing and vishing (voice phishing) simulations that mirror the highly personalised, AI-generated attacks employees face today.
- Blame-free reporting: Fostering a psychological safety net where employees are praised for reporting suspicious activity, even if they’ve accidentally clicked a link.
You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.