Open-source intelligence (OSINT) and police

Police forces around the world rely on intelligence to drive their investigations, says Rob Sinclair, pictured, CEO of the investigations software developer Altia.

In 2024, it is even more crucial as criminals look to use sophisticated and technologically advanced methods to evade detection. As a result, police looking to keep abreast of criminal activities are evolving their practices to utilise the most innovative, cutting-edge technology. Now more than ever before, open-source intelligence is helping law enforcement tackle crime.

Since the 1900s, innovative developments have revolutionised law enforcement and forensic science’s ability to tackle the most complex criminal cases. In 1901 fingerprint identification was first accepted as evidence in British courts following its development throughout the 19th century, bringing more accurate identification of suspects and the ability to link individuals to crime scenes.

In 1921 John Augustus Larson developed the modern polygraph to measure physiological responses to determine truthfulness. Forensic pathology emerged in the 1930s, advancing autopsy techniques to identify the cause and time of death more accurately, while the 1950s saw improvements in ballistics to link bullets to specific weapons. By 1984, DNA profiling had come in to play to intrinsically link criminals to their crimes.

Law enforcement authorities’ attempts to ensure perpetrators are held responsible for their crimes has seen rapid advancements in the past century, and it shows no sign of slowing down. Now, with the emergence of digital technologies gaining momentum throughout the 2000s, police forces around the world are increasingly looking to utilise the latest and most innovative technology to ensure justice is delivered. It is an evolution of policing which investigative technology specialist, Altia, is seeking to lead the charge on.

In an era where information is both abundant and accessible, the role of open-source intelligence (OSINT) in combating criminal networks has become indispensable. Holding the ability to collect and analyse publicly available data, OSINT is inspiring a transformative shift in the way law enforcement agencies approach crime prevention and investigation, as they look to utilise comprehensive, real-time insights.

But with copious amount of information delivered to an investigator’s fingertips, sifting through the reams of data represents a sizable challenge and knowing where to begin can create a stumbling block from the get-go. Seamless integration of intelligence is what’s needed, and this is something which Altia OSINT investigation software provides, delivering a solution which helps users find, capture and make sense of the growing volumes of data.

Expanding the net

OSINT holds a crucial role in dealing with criminal networks. Using software with a vast reach and ability to capture key information in real-time empowering investigators to expand their net of operations. Where traditional intelligence methods relied on covert and classified operations, OSINT allows authorities to tap into a wide array of sources available to anyone with internet access, enabling them to build a digital picture of a suspect’s movements.

Whether it be on social media platforms, via news reports or online forums, or even public records, everyone leaves a digital footprint, and where criminals are concerned, investigators can use these domains to paint an online picture of their actions. By monitoring these sources, authorities can identify patterns, track movements, and uncover connections that might otherwise have remained hidden to the naked eye.

Managing the risks

By leveraging OSINT, police forces can revolutionise how they manage and respond to criminal risks. By monitoring data, police forces are able to anticipate, and therefore mitigate, potential threats with unprecedented precision. As well as helping authorities to identify potential suspects and understand criminal networks, it also enhances situational awareness.

As a result, authorities can apply a strategic approach to optimise their resource allocation and bolster public safety. This is further enhanced with encouraged collaboration and information sharing between different agencies. As the data is publicly available, and can be shared across regions and sectors seamlessly, organisations can pool their resources to develop a coherent, effective approach to tackling criminal investigations.

Speed of information

The speed at which this information can be gathered, analysed, and processed adds another weapon to an investigator’s toolbox. In the fast-paced world of criminal activities, timely information is critical and can often be the deciding factor in whether a prosecution is successful or not, or even in ensuring public safety.

OSINT software brings huge value in this regard, providing police forces with volumes of organised data which can be accessed at the click of a button. For example, the Altia OSINT Investigator extension is integrated into any browser, providing a one-click process through to a secure data repository. Eliminating the need for tedious third-party applications, the software simplifies the workflow process, allowing authorities to stay proactive in their investigations.

Meanwhile, OSINT software significantly reduces costly outputs when they are not necessarily needed. Traditionally, intelligence operations can be expensive, requiring significant resources for surveillance, informants, and other covert activities. OSINT, on the other hand, leverages freely available information, reducing the need for expensive and resource-intensive operations, making it an attractive option for law enforcement agencies who are working from a shoestring budget.

The future of policing

For any law enforcement agency looking to supercharge their ability to track criminal behaviours and safeguard the public, OSINT software is a tool they should look to implement. Bringing with it efficient data analysis and pattern recognition, it is set to become a staple of investigators as they look to bring the fight to criminals across the world.

As criminals continue to leave their mark on digital platforms, the ability to harness their information becomes increasingly vital. Pulling together a wealth of information which can spearhead investigations in a seamless and efficient way, OSINT software empowers authorities to do this with transformative digital tools which represent the future of policing.

About Altia

Rob Sinclair is CEO of Altia, a Nottingham-based intelligence and investigation software firm, as used by law enforcement agencies, government departments and the private sector. Visit https://altiaintel.com/.