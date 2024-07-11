PSPO latest round-up

Here’s our latest round-up of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) as made or altered by local government in England and Wales.

In east London, Barking and Dagenham Council is renewing the PSPOs in the borough – they run for a maximum three years – and are looking to make an offence of the use of amplified noise equipment; and making unwanted inappropriate sexual comments (cat-calling). Its consultation closed on June 30.

Syed Ghani is the council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement and Community Safety. He said: “PSPOs play a huge role in enabling us to crack down on antisocial behaviour in hot spot areas. Whether it be spitting, drinking alcohol, harassing others, or using amplified noise equipment, a PSPO gives us further powers to intervene.”

Since the PSPOs were last renewed in 2021, the council says there’s been numerous breaches of the PSPO. In the last six months, a total of 460 breaches were recorded by the Community Safety Enforcement team within Barking town centre, and Heathway (another PSPO area). Barking and Dagenham Council are also looking to introduce a new one in Gale Street to cover Becontree Station, citing antisocial behaviour in the area.

In Nottinghamshire, Ashfield District Council likewise wants to extend and vary the terms of a PSPO introduced in 2021. Ashfield seeks to keep a ban on car cruisers around junction 27 of the M1 and make a district wide ban on ‘vehicle nuisance’, as a ban on drivers performing stunts such as skidding, handbrake turns and doughnut manoeuvres on the district’s roads. Ashfield also proposes the power to fine those harassing women and girls in the street – which would make it the first council in the region to do so. Results of its consultation goes to a Cabinet and Full Council meeting in July, when councillors will then decide if the new PSPO comes into effect on October 1.

North East Derbyshire District Council is introducing a PSPO against anti-social behaviour in the town of Clay Cross. Nigel Barker, Leader of the council and Cabinet Member with responsibility for Community Safety, said: “We work hard to ensure our residents have a great quality of life and are not blighted by anti-social behaviour [ASB].” The PSPO in force from July 15 covers ‘controlled or intoxicating substances’ and loitering to cause ASB at retail premises or ‘in council housing blocks and estates (including but not limited to any stairwell, lobby area, and communal balconies)’.

In Ilfracombe, North Devon Council is seeking to extend the area already covered by a PSPO, to include Wildersmouth beach, the Harbour beach and Cheyne beach. The consultation closed on July 8. North Devon Chief Executive Officer, Ken Miles, said: “The PSPO empowers the police and our own ASB officers, neighbourhood wardens and street marshals to address negative behaviour and ensure Ilfracombe is a town residents and visitors alike can enjoy safely.”

The consultation noted that street drinkers have been ‘migrating to beaches outside the current PSPO area’; displacement of such issues is common where PSPOs have been made, leading to ever-widening of PSPOs, some to cover entire council areas.

The original idea was that PSPOs should address particular nuisances and places. For instance Spelthorne Council has made a PSPO against barbecues at parks; a ban on tents on public land (to prevent littering and the area being used as a toilet); and covering an exclusion zone covering Stanwell Moor and parts of Stanwell where taxis and private hire vehicles cannot use residential areas for parking (and idling, and using hedgerows as toilets), to serve Heathrow Airport (which has an ‘authorised vehicle area’ and car park for taxis).

PSPO background

Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) arose from the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. Local government can prohibit nuisances within defined public areas such as spitting, aggressive begging, street drinking, urination in public (pictured, PSPO sign in Folkestone) or littering. A breach of a PSPO, whether enforced by council or hired officers can mean a penalty of a £100 fine.