This week at the Birmingham NEC, we caught up with Farah Benis from FFA Security Group after her presentation on Sexual Harassment in the UK Security Industry at The Security Event (TSE2024). Here she discusses the findings from her comprehensive study and outlines what companies need to do to address and prevent these issues effectively.

Can you give us an overview of your recent presentation on sexual harassment in the UK security industry? What motivated you to focus on this topic?

My recent presentation focused on addressing and understanding the nuances of sexual harassment within the UK security industry, a sector that is both high-risk and traditionally male-dominated. The motivation behind this focus stemmed from observing a significant gap in both awareness and proactive measures to combat sexual harassment in this environment, which is often characterised by unique stressors and power dynamics.

The presentation focused on several key areas: the prevalence and forms of sexual harassment in the industry, the effectiveness of existing reporting mechanisms and support systems, and the overall workplace culture that influences how we address these issues. A central theme was the need for industry-specific strategies that are comprehensive and actionable, recognising the particular challenges faced by security professionals.

The aim was to bring forth a conversation that highlighted the issues and propelled industry leaders toward implementing robust preventive and responsive strategies. This focus is crucial for fostering a safer, more inclusive working environment for all employees, ensuring that issues of sexual harassment are addressed with the seriousness and specificity they require.

What were some of the key findings from your study regarding the prevalence and types of sexual harassment within the industry?

Our study revealed some striking data about the prevalence and types of sexual harassment within the UK security industry. An overwhelming 70 per cent of all respondents reported experiencing sexual harassment. This figure was even more alarming among female respondents, with 99pc reporting such experiences. While these numbers have raised eyebrows since being made public, it’s important to understand that individuals, particularly women, may have been more inclined to participate in this survey due to their personal experiences. This represents 1,280 women actively working in our industry, a number that we cannot ignore.

Looking further, all non-binary respondents and 18 per cent of male respondents reported experiencing harassment.

The frequency of these incidents helps to underscore the severity of the issue. An overwhelming 93pc of those who reported harassment experienced it three or more times. This is not just about isolated incidents; it’s about a repeated pattern of behaviour that affects the victims. This is not just a sporadic problem but a systemic one that many individuals encounter repeatedly.

The perpetrators varied, with 82pc identified as colleagues, 54pc as supervisors, 46pc as members of the public, and 44pc as clients, indicating that individuals could select multiple categories.

When we segmented the data by frontline staff, it revealed that males were more likely to be harassed by members of the public, whereas females more frequently faced harassment from col-leagues, supervisors, and clients.

The results also highlighted a concerning lack of reporting among those who experienced harassment. Many individuals did not report their experiences due to fears of retaliation, doubts about the effectiveness of the reporting process, and a general perception that complaints of this nature would not be taken seriously or could negatively impact their careers.

These findings underscore the urgent need for industry-specific changes to how sexual harassment is addressed, emphasising the importance of creating a more supportive and responsive environment that encourages victims to come forward without fear of repercussions.

You mentioned that a significant percentage of employees are aware of reporting mechanisms, but fewer report incidents. What do you think are the main barriers preventing effective reporting?

The discrepancy between awareness of reporting mechanisms and the actual reporting of incidents in the UK security industry highlights several significant barriers. One of the primary barriers is the fear of retaliation. Many employees worry about negative career consequences, such as demotion, loss of job opportunities, or even outright job loss, which can deter them from coming forward. This fear is compounded in environments where there is a strong hierarchical or command structure, as is common in the security sector.

Another major barrier is the lack of trust in the effectiveness of the reporting processes. Employees often perceive these mechanisms as merely procedural, without any real impact. There’s a common belief that their complaints won’t lead to meaningful action or change, which discourages them from using the available channels.

Additionally, there is often a cultural aspect to the reluctance to report, where the prevailing norms may not support openness about such issues. In male-dominated industries like security, there can be a stigma associated with speaking out, and a machismo culture that may label complainants as weak or overly sensitive.

Lastly, the lack of confidentiality or the fear that confidentiality will not be maintained can also be a barrier. Employees might be concerned about their personal details and the details of the incident becoming known within their workplace, which could lead to social ostracism or professional isolation.

Addressing these barriers requires a multifaceted approach, including strengthening trust in the reporting mechanisms, ensuring strict confidentiality, providing assurance against retaliation, and cultivating a supportive and inclusive workplace culture.

Based on your research, how effective are the current support systems in place for those who do report sexual harassment?

Unfortunately, they are lacking in several key areas, affecting their overall effectiveness.

Firstly, while some support exists, such as counselling services and management intervention, it often falls short of meeting the needs of the complainants comprehensively. For instance, only a quarter of those who reported harassment felt they received adequate management support. This suggests a gap in both the availability and quality of support provided.

Moreover, the external support options, like counselling and mental health services, though beneficial, are not consistently utilised or may not be specifically tailored to the unique stresses and situations faced by security professionals. There’s also a significant variance in how support is implemented across different companies, leading to unequal access to resources and assis-tance.

Another critical issue is the follow-up and ongoing support post-reporting. Many employees find that once the immediate reporting process is completed, there is little to no continued support or monitoring of their well-being, which can leave them feeling isolated or neglected.

Additionally, there is a noted lack of confidence in the confidentiality of the support processes. Many employees are hesitant to seek help due to fears that their confidentiality will not be pre-served, which can discourage them from utilising the support systems fully.

To enhance the effectiveness of these support systems, it’s imperative that organisations not only implement more robust and accessible support mechanisms but also work towards building trust that these mechanisms are confidential and genuinely designed to assist and protect employees. This includes regular training for management on how to handle such reports empathetically and effectively, ensuring a standardised approach to offering support, and maintaining on-going communication with the complainants to facilitate their recovery and integration back into the workplace.

What are some key strategies that companies can implement to better prevent and respond to sexual harassment?

Companies can implement several key strategies that focus on creating a safer and more respectful work environment. Here are some effective measures:

• Comprehensive Training: Companies should provide regular and mandatory training for all employees, including management, on what constitutes sexual harassment, how to prevent it, and how to respond if they witness or experience it. These trainings should be in-teractive, engaging, and tailored to the specific context of the industry.

• Clear, Communicated Policies: Develop and clearly communicate workplace policies that out-line unacceptable behaviours and the consequences of sexual harassment. These policies should be easily accessible, and all employees should be aware of them from the moment they start their employment.

• Multiple Reporting Channels: Establish multiple, confidential, and easily accessible reporting channels so that employees can report harassment without fear of retaliation. These channels could include anonymous hotlines, online reporting systems, and direct contact with specially trained HR officers or external advisors.

• Prompt, Impartial Investigation Processes: Ensure that all reports of sexual harassment are taken seriously and investigated promptly, thoroughly, and impartially. Those handling investigations should be trained to deal with such cases sensitively and confidentially.

• Support Systems for Victims: Provide robust support systems for victims of harassment, including access to counselling and mental health services, and options for temporary reassignment or leave if needed. Ensure that victims are protected from retaliation and that their concerns are addressed respectfully and compassionately.

• Regular Review and Adaptation of Policies and Practices: Regularly review and update harassment policies and practices to reflect new insights, legal changes, and the evolving needs of the workforce. Solicit feedback from employees on the effectiveness of existing measures and make adjustments as necessary.

By implementing these strategies, companies can not only reduce the incidence of sexual har-assment but also foster an environment where all employees feel safe, respected, and valued.

Looking ahead, what further actions do you believe need to be taken to not just ad-dress but also reduce sexual harassment in high-risk industries like security?

It requires a multi-layered approach that goes beyond immediate preventive measures and seeks to fundamentally change workplace culture. Several actions that can significantly contribute to these goals would be:

• Continuous Education and Awareness: Continue to invest in ongoing education and aware-ness programs that keep up with the evolving understanding of what constitutes sexual harassment and how it can be prevented. Regular refreshers and updates on training ensure that the information stays relevant and top of mind for all employees.

• Enhanced Monitoring and Accountability: Implement more stringent monitoring systems to ensure compliance with anti-harassment policies. This could include regular audits, both internal and third-party, and more transparent reporting systems that track the frequency and nature of harassment complaints and their resolutions.

• Empowerment and Inclusion Initiatives: Foster a more inclusive work environment where all employees feel valued and empowered. This involves not only promoting diversity in hiring and leadership positions but also supporting initiatives that give a voice to typically under-represented groups within the workforce.

• Partnerships and Collaborations: Engage in partnerships with non-profits, government bodies, and other organisations focused on combating workplace harassment. Collaborations can lead to better resources, shared knowledge, and more comprehensive approaches to tack-ling harassment.

• Leadership Commitment to Change: It starts from the top. Ensure that company leaders are not only aware of but are actively involved in the harassment prevention initiatives. Leader-ship should consistently communicate a zero-tolerance policy for harassment and be visible in their support for cultural change within the organisation.

By taking these actions, we can create safer, more respectful work environments that not only address incidents of sexual harassment when they occur but also work proactively to reduce their incidence and impact.

This study was sponsored by:

The Institute of Strategic Risk Management (ISRM)

The International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO UK)

International Professional Security Association (IPSA).