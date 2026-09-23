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September 2026

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Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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Revit/CAD Technician / UK
Commissioning Engineer – North / Oxfordshire
Project Engineer – Midlands / Midlands
Senior Security Consultant – Datacentre Security Systems / UK
Business Development Manager – Data Centre Solutions / Watford/Remote
Project Manager / London
Security Engineer – Service and Install / UK & Ireland
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Training

ASIS UK youth invite

by Mark Rowe

The ASIS International UK Chapter is inviting students and early-career professionals to take part in the Security is You(th) Innovation Challenge 2026. UK chapter chair Farah Benis, among the organisers, said: “The programme is aimed at students and those in the early stages of their security careers, giving them the opportunity to work on a real-world security challenge, build their networks and gain practical industry experience.”

It’s free to take part, and travel stipends are available for those travelling into London from elsewhere in the UK. It starts online on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13 and 14, with an in-person final, in London on the Thursday, October 15.  You do not need to be an ASIS member to participate.

Participants will have the opportunity to develop practical skills, meet professionals from across the security sector and build their industry network, with prizes including ASIS memberships, professional certifications and books from leading security authors.

Find out more: https://www.asis.org.uk/securityisyouth
Sign up: https://forms.gle/67MqTDGfwkAXkAAQ7

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