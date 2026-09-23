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Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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Stansted Airport extension

by Mark Rowe

The services contractor Mitie has a 12-month extension of its hold baggage screening (HBS) contract at London Stansted Airport, owned and run by Manchester Airports Group (MAG). The facilities management (FM) contractor has been providing round-the-clock HBS services at Stansted since 2018. Once passengers check in their luggage, bags travel through the airport’s HBS system, where they’re screened for items that could pose a security risk. Where further checks are needed, Mitie’s aviation security officers assess prohibited items before bags are cleared for loading onto the aircraft. The contractor uses data-driven operational heat maps to identify the busiest times for such screening, helping plan staffing and keep screening running smoothly.

Mitie also delivers cleaning and technical services at Manchester Airport and East Midlands Airport. Dan O’Riordan, Aviation and Transport Sector Director, Mitie, said: “This contract extension reflects the outstanding work our colleagues deliver every day, and we’re pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with London Stansted Airport. Our aviation security officers play a vital role in helping keep passengers safe and supporting the smooth running of one of the UK’s busiest airports. It also reflects Mitie’s extensive experience across the transport and aviation sector, where more than 4,500 colleagues support customers at around 1,500 sites across the UK.”

Photo courtesy of Stansted Airport.

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