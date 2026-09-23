Factory-built versus retrofitted armoured vehicles

When a vehicle is described as armoured, it can be easy to assume that the same protection is available regardless of how the vehicle was built. In reality, the differences between a vehicle designed around ballistic protection from the outset, and a standard vehicle modified at a later stage, can be significant. For anyone responsible for protective transport, that distinction matters.

The way the armour has been integrated will affect the vehicle’s vulnerability as well as its weight, handling and braking. This is why testing and certification are important when establishing what protection a completed vehicle can provide. A vehicle can therefore appear highly protected without giving buyers a complete picture of how that protection has been engineered. Understanding the difference between factory-built and retrofitted vehicles can help security professionals make a more informed decision.

How factory-built protection works

A factory-built protection vehicle is designed around its security specification from the beginning. Instead of adding armour to an existing vehicle, the protection system forms part of the wider engineering process. Armour, ballistic glazing and other protective features can be integrated into the vehicle structure from the outset. The additional weight can also be considered during the development of the vehicle’s suspension, braking and other systems. This approach means the vehicle is being designed as a complete protection vehicle rather than a modified standard production car.

What changes when a vehicle is retrofitted

A retrofitted vehicle starts life as a conventional production vehicle before being modified to introduce ballistic protection. Depending on specification, this can involve significant changes to the structure, glazing and mechanical systems. There is considerable variation in the quality of retrofit work. The engineering approach, materials, testing and certification can all differ between providers. This is why buyers should not assume that two vehicles of the same model described as armoured are automatically equivalent. The key question is how the completed vehicle has been engineered and what evidence exists to support its protection claims.

“While many manufacturers use certified ballistic materials, true protection depends on how those materials are integrated throughout the vehicle structure. Reputable manufacturers test not just the armour and the glass but the entire vehicle infrastructure “

– Jason Ipekdjan, CEO, Belgraves of London

Why the difference matters

Adding armour changes the characteristics of the original vehicle. Additional weight can affect braking and suspension, while structural changes can influence the way the vehicle performs. A protection vehicle therefore needs to be considered as a complete system. The armour, vehicle structure and mechanical systems all need to work together. The distinction is not simply between a vehicle with armour and one without it. It is between adding protection to a vehicle and engineering a vehicle around that protection.

What makes a vehicle safe?

Structural integration

The protection system needs to work across the vehicle. Armour, doors, glazing, roof and underbody protection all contribute to the overall protective envelope. Structural integration is important because weaknesses cannot always be identified by looking at individual components. A vehicle may use high-specification protective materials, but buyers still need to understand how those materials have been incorporated into the completed vehicle. This is one of the key differences security professionals should consider when comparing protection vehicles.

Weight, braking and suspension

Armouring a vehicle can add significant weight. That additional load can affect how the vehicle accelerates, handles and stops. Braking and suspension therefore need to be considered alongside the protection specification. Buyers should understand how the finished vehicle has been engineered to deal with the additional weight and whether its systems remain appropriate for the intended use. The same applies to the wider driving characteristics of the vehicle. Protective transport may involve situations where predictable handling and reliable braking are particularly important.

Ballistic glazing

Ballistic glazing is another important part of the protection system. It needs to provide the required protection while remaining properly integrated with the surrounding vehicle structure. The weight of ballistic glass can also contribute significantly to the overall weight of the vehicle. Its specification should therefore be considered alongside the rest of the vehicle rather than viewed as a separate component. Buyers should establish what protection level the glazing provides and how it forms part of the vehicle’s wider certified protection.

Testing and certification

One of the most important questions for a buyer is whether the completed vehicle has been independently tested and certified. The term “armoured” does not in itself indicate a recognised level of ballistic protection. Buyers should establish which standard the vehicle has been tested against and what level of protection the completed vehicle has achieved. The European standard of VPAM certification can provide an important point of reference when comparing protection vehicles. However, it is still important to understand exactly what has been tested and what the certification covers.

“We only use armoured vehicles that have been tested and received VPAM certification”

-Jason Ipekdjan, CEO, Belgraves of London

For security professionals, this evidence can be more useful than relying on descriptions such as “bulletproof” or “highly armoured”. It provides a clearer basis for assessing whether a vehicle is suitable for its intended role.

What should buyers check?

Certification and protection

Before purchasing an armoured vehicle, buyers should establish its certified protection level and ask for evidence of the testing behind it. It is also worth checking whether certification applies to the completed vehicle rather than simply to individual materials or components used during the conversion. This helps ensure that the protection being purchased matches the protection being claimed.

Warranty and manufacturer support

Significant modifications can also affect the manufacturer’s original warranty and support arrangements. When a standard vehicle has been heavily modified, buyers should establish which parts of the original warranty remain in place and who will be responsible for future repairs. This is particularly important for organisations making a substantial investment in a protection vehicle. Understanding who supports the vehicle after purchase can be just as important as understanding its initial specification.

Maintenance and performance

An armoured vehicle needs to remain reliable throughout its operational life. That means maintenance needs to cover both the underlying vehicle and its protection systems. Buyers should understand who is responsible for maintaining the vehicle and whether specialist support is available when required. The vehicle’s performance should also be considered over time. Changes in condition, maintenance and component wear can all affect how a protection vehicle operates. A reliable protection vehicle is therefore about more than its original specification. It needs the right engineering, testing and ongoing support throughout its service life.

Choosing

The word “armoured” tells buyers very little on its own. What matters is how the vehicle has been designed, how its protection has been integrated. And more importantly, what evidence exists to support its performance. For security professionals, the right questions are straightforward. How was the vehicle engineered? What testing has been carried out? What certification does the completed vehicle hold? Buyers should also understand what support and maintenance will be available over the vehicle’s operational life. Factory-built and retrofitted vehicles can take very different approaches to protection.

Understanding those differences allows organisations to look beyond the specification and make a more informed decision about the vehicle they are relying on.