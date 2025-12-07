CPSL security leadership certification

The UK arm of the US-based industry body the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO), with the UK training provider Nu-ology Training, has launched the Certified Professional Security Leader (CPSL) qualification. Accredited at Level 5 by the awards body Highfield Qualifications, the developers describe CPSL as the first programme of its kind in the UK to offer both a professional post-nominal designation, CPSL, and an academic credential focused solely on security leadership.

The CPSL blends strategic leadership knowledge with practical expertise. Graduates will have the CPSL post-nominal.

Claire Humble MlntlSy RISC CPOI, CEO of Nu-ology Training, said: “Nu-ology Training is thrilled to collaborate with IFPO in launching the CPSL. This qualification bridges the gap between operational know-how and strategic leadership, helping security professionals build the influence and vision needed for tomorrow’s challenges. Our partnership ensures that every learner not only achieves academic recognition but also earns the professional status that opens doors across the industry.”

And Mike Hurst CPP CPOI, Director of IFPO UK and Ireland, added: “We are proud to see the CPSL come to fruition. The security industry needs leaders who inspire trust and deliver real business value. This unique Level 5 programme, with Highfield accreditation and the respected CPSL designation, is a powerful new route for front-line personnel to advance into senior roles. It reflects IFPO’s commitment to raising standards, supporting career growth, and driving professionalism throughout the sector.”

About the programme

Developed by subject matter experts and informed by security employers, the CPSL programme covers leadership, risk, compliance, security management, and strategic decision-making. This qualification offers flexible study options and is open for registration. For more details or to enrol, contact [email protected]