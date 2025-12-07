CPSL security leadership certification

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

December 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2025
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Sunday, December 7, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Senior Fire Alarm Engineer / DE22, Darley Abbey, Derby
Security Installation Engineer / LS6, Headingley, City and Borough of Leeds
Fire Alarm Engineer – Small Works / Yorkshire
Commercial Maintenance Electrician / Blackburn
Commercial Plumber / North West
Project Manager / North West / East
Small Works Service Engineer / UK Wide
Senior Fire Project Manager / England
Milestone CCTV Commissioning Engineer / Wales
Security Project Engineer / England
Post a Job Ad
Training

CPSL security leadership certification

by Mark Rowe

The UK arm of the US-based industry body the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO), with the UK training provider Nu-ology Training, has launched the Certified Professional Security Leader (CPSL) qualification. Accredited at Level 5 by the awards body Highfield Qualifications, the developers describe CPSL as the first programme of its kind in the UK to offer both a professional post-nominal designation, CPSL, and an academic credential focused solely on security leadership.

The CPSL blends strategic leadership knowledge with practical expertise. Graduates will have the CPSL post-nominal.

Claire Humble MlntlSy RISC CPOI, CEO of Nu-ology Training, said: “Nu-ology Training is thrilled to collaborate with IFPO in launching the CPSL. This qualification bridges the gap between operational know-how and strategic leadership, helping security professionals build the influence and vision needed for tomorrow’s challenges. Our partnership ensures that every learner not only achieves academic recognition but also earns the professional status that opens doors across the industry.”

And Mike Hurst CPP CPOI, Director of IFPO UK and Ireland, added: “We are proud to see the CPSL come to fruition. The security industry needs leaders who inspire trust and deliver real business value. This unique Level 5 programme, with Highfield accreditation and the respected CPSL designation, is a powerful new route for front-line personnel to advance into senior roles. It reflects IFPO’s commitment to raising standards, supporting career growth, and driving professionalism throughout the sector.”

 

About the programme

Developed by subject matter experts and informed by security employers, the CPSL programme covers leadership, risk, compliance, security management, and strategic decision-making. This qualification offers flexible study options and is open for registration. For more details or to enrol, contact [email protected]

Related News

  • Training

    Sponsorship partner

    by Mark Rowe

    Skills for Security, the UK provider of fire and security apprenticeships, has announced a new sponsorship partnership with Fike, the fire suppression,…

  • Training

    Online learning platform

    by Mark Rowe

    Skills for Security, the provider of apprenticeships and commercial training for the fire and security sectors, has launched an online learning platform,…

  • Training

    Skills in website refresh

    by Mark Rowe

    Skills for Security has launched a new website designed, the apprenticeship provider says, to make training more accessible. It’s rebuilt its online…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close