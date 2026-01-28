Crowd Management online, service playbook

The industry body the GCMA (Global Crowd Management Alliance) has launched The Service Playbook. It’s publicly accessible content series about the on-the-ground, attendee-facing function that plays a vital role alongside Safety and Security in shaping both experience and operational outcomes. Authored and led by Thyr Rodrigues, the series shares structured, practice-led frameworks drawn from real-world delivery and academic insight.

Chapter One, Scope of Services, introduces a starting point for defining what services are delivered, where, and for whom. New chapters will be released fortnightly, building toward a forthcoming international GCMA survey that will capture current practice and help shape evidence-informed recommendations for the sector.

Meanwhile the online Global Crowd Management Congress runs from Tuesday to Thursday, February 3 to 5; Thyr will also be speaking on day two, about how the Saint-Denis Convention (by the Council of Europe) translates from policy into operational practice. Other topics include weather intelligence; safety at smaller venues; and fire prevention, after the recent Le Constellation nightclub fire in Switzerland.

About the GCMA

The membership body includes the UK Crowd Management Association, which is holding its annual conference in Middlesbrough in March. Visit https://thegcma.com/.

Photo by Mark Rowe, the London Stadium.