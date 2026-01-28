Crowd Management online, service playbook

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire And Security Engineer / CV1, Coventry, West Midlands (County)
Fire And Security Engineer / NG18, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
Commissioning Engineer – Frankfurt / Frankfurt, Germany
Head of Illicit Trade Prevention – South & South-East Asia (SSEA) / Manila, Philippines
Security Architect / Based Bristol with Hybrid Working
Project Manager – Fire Detection & Suppression / UK
Fire Detection Project Manager / London & South East
Fire Detection Project Manager / London
Reactive/faults Security Engineer – East Midlands / East Midlands
Security Systems Service Engineer / Borough of Hackney
Post a Job Ad
Training

Crowd Management online, service playbook

by Mark Rowe

The industry body the GCMA (Global Crowd Management Alliance) has launched The Service Playbook. It’s publicly accessible content series about the on-the-ground, attendee-facing function that plays a vital role alongside Safety and Security in shaping both experience and operational outcomes. Authored and led by Thyr Rodrigues, the series shares structured, practice-led frameworks drawn from real-world delivery and academic insight.

Chapter One, Scope of Services, introduces a starting point for defining what services are delivered, where, and for whom. New chapters will be released fortnightly, building toward a forthcoming international GCMA survey that will capture current practice and help shape evidence-informed recommendations for the sector.

Meanwhile the online Global Crowd Management Congress runs from Tuesday to Thursday, February 3 to 5; Thyr will also be speaking on day two, about how the Saint-Denis Convention (by the Council of Europe) translates from policy into operational practice. Other topics include weather intelligence; safety at smaller venues; and fire prevention, after the recent Le Constellation nightclub fire in Switzerland.

About the GCMA

The membership body includes the UK Crowd Management Association, which is holding its annual conference in Middlesbrough in March. Visit https://thegcma.com/.

Photo by Mark Rowe, the London Stadium.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close