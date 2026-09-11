Optimal Risk Group webinar

The consultancy Optimal Risk Group brought together voices in UK protective security on August 28 for a live webinar, Counter-Terrorism & Protection of Premises: A Practical Discussion, as premises across the UK prepare for their responsibilities under the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, widely known as Martyn’s Law, likely to come into force in 2027.

The panel featuring Figen Murray OBE, Steve McGrath and Richard Pendry, hosted by our Director, Rick Mounfield, examined what effective security and preparedness look like in practice across different sectors. The session heard the importance of building the right knowledge and capability to support effective protective security. Understanding the threat, recognising vulnerabilities, and knowing how to respond are important foundations for professionals working across security, facilities and resilience.

This links directly to the development of professional skills at different levels. For those building their foundations, awareness of terrorism threats, recognising concerns, reporting and supporting preparedness provide an essential starting point. The panel also explored how this knowledge supports better decision-making within organisations. Security professionals need to understand not only the threat, but how their knowledge can inform recommendations, preparedness, and wider organisational planning. The webinar also highlighted two accredited training pathways:

The SFJ Awards Level 2 Award in Counter-Terrorism Protective Security Awareness builds core awareness of terrorism threats, recognising concerns, reporting and supporting organisational preparedness.

The SFJ Awards Level 3 Award in Counter-Terrorism Protective Security and Preparedness develops further capability in assessing threats and vulnerabilities, risk assessment, preparedness planning and written recommendations.

In simple terms, as the webinar heard: Level 2 is about understanding and contributing; Level 3 is about assessing and developing.

Industry response

Designed as an interactive discussion rather than a one-way presentation, the session saw attendees take part through live polls and Q&A, raising questions on responsible persons, shared spaces, security contracts, board-level accountability and the wider implications of Martyn’s Law.

One of the strongest themes to emerge: there is no single approach that works everywhere. Organisations must understand their own risks, responsibilities and operating context, and protective security can no longer sit solely within the security function. From leadership and investment to facilities, design and operations, effective security depends on how the whole organisation approaches risk.

“Protecting people isn’t about ticking boxes. It’s about culture, leadership taking responsibility and everyone in an organisation understanding the part they play,” said Richard Pendry, Counter-Terrorism & Protective Security Specialist and trainer on our counter-terrorism qualifications.

The discussion demonstrated that protective security is no longer an issue that sits solely within the security function. From leadership and investment to facilities, design, operations and stakeholder relationships, effective security depends on how the wider organisation approaches risk.

Principle

The session reinforced an important principle: protective security is about more than having measures in place. It is about leadership, responsibility, relationships, and creating a culture where protecting people is understood across the organisation. For details of upcoming sessions or the Level 2 and Level 3 training pathways, email training@optimalrisk.com.

Photo by Mark Rowe: Manchester venue, rainy night.