Minimum rate of pay for guards in Republic of Ireland

In the Republic of Ireland, as of September 28, the Dublin Government has set a new minimum rate of pay of 16.15 euros per hour (about £13.88) for workers in the security sector. It’s been announced by Minister of State for Employment, Small Business and Retail, Alan Dillon. An Employment Regulation Order for the Security Industry as signed by Dillon will amend a 2024 Order already in place for the sector, whereby the minimum rate of pay for an adult worker in the security sector was 15.41 euros per hour, or about £12.97.

He said: “I am pleased to approve this Amendment Order, which will deliver a well-deserved pay increase for workers in the security sector. Security personnel play a vital role in protecting people, property and businesses across the country, while also supporting the effective operation of many key sectors, including retail, entertainment, transport and financial services.

“The security sector has continued to grow and evolve in recent years, with increasing levels of professionalism and responsibility. This Employment Regulation Order recognises the valuable contribution made by security workers and provides greater certainty and stability for both employees and employers throughout the sector. I remain strongly supportive of Ireland’s collective bargaining and wage-setting mechanisms and I recognise the important role played by Joint Labour Committees in delivering fair and balanced outcomes. This agreement demonstrates what can be achieved when employers and workers engage constructively and in good faith. I would like to thank the members of the Security Industry Joint Labour Committee and the Labour Court for their commitment and work in securing this positive outcome for the sector.”

Background

The Republic of Ireland, like the UK, has a national minimum wage rate; southern Ireland’s is 14.15 euros per hour, or about £12.16, which compares with the UK’s £12.71 for adults since April. The Republic and UK regulated security guarding at about the same time, though separately, in the mid-2000s. According to the latest, 2025 annual report by the Republic’s regulator the Private Security Authority (PSA), some 43,958 individuals and 1,383 contractors were licensed as of the year’s end.

Among the differences is that the PSA badges locksmiths and private investigators, never covered by the Security Industry Authority in the UK.

Photo by Mark Rowe: Gateline security officers at Connolly Street railway station, central Dublin.