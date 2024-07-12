Heathrow Airport management software

Security management software gives Heathrow Airport a view across operations. The west London airport handles about 80 million passengers and 14 million tons of goods a year, and has 76,000 employees on its 1,227-hectare site, managing 1,300 daily take-offs and landings for 89 airlines. Heathrow initially deployed Genetec Security Center to bring all of its IP security systems onto one platform. What began as a 2000-camera deployment in 2016 has since more than quadrupled in size. The software takes in, besides video and access control, LIDAR, analytics, and automatic number plate recognition (ALPR). The software is used to monitor 150 km (93 miles) of baggage belts and aid the daily entry and exit of over 150,000 vehicles.

Danny Long, IT Product Owner for physical security products at Heathrow, says: “We’re essentially running a small city operation that happens to be called Heathrow. Alongside the traditional airport security functions, we’re responsible for the monitoring of roads, retail space, three train stations, a bus terminal, offices, a church, fuel stores, a high voltage electrical network, and all the other associated infrastructure that maintains passenger flow.”

The Security Center software now supports 90 stakeholder groups working across 110 control rooms, all of whom have their own needs and access rights. Customised dashboards enable airport teams and others, such as police, government agencies, airlines, and retailers, to focus on their tasks. For example, some operational staff are given the tools to monitor passenger flow and are automatically notified when security lines grow too long. Those working in IT don’t see camera feeds. Instead, they have access to system health dashboards that notify them of devices that have fallen offline or require software or firmware updates.

Visit: https://www.genetec.com/customer-stories/heathrow-airport.