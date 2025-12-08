CATEGORIES
Monday, December 8, 2025
Transport

Seismic detection product against cable theft

by Mark Rowe

The guarding firm First Response Group (FRG) has unveiled FRG Tremors – a seismic detection product that senses tampering to laid cable and cable drums in storage; and that can track stolen cable in real time. It’s exclusive to FRG in the UK.

 

The product uses seismic sensors to monitor vibration, tilt and movement around cabling and associated equipment. When tampering is detected, an encrypted signal is sent to FRG’s 24-hour control centre, which alerts nominated response staff and police. If material is removed, GPS with jamming detection activates on the stolen cable. Each unit operates autonomously on a long-life battery for up to three years and is engineered to work in remote or exposed settings, such as along rail lines, and at renewable-energy sites and compounds. The guard firm, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group, says the product has been proving effective in trials across six sites, such as rail feeder lines and signalling cable routes, that saw zero level theft over the trial. The sensors performed reliably in high winds, rainfall and mixed terrain, with no false alarms recorded during 60 consecutive days of live testing, the firm adds. They see temporary and permanent uses for the product; and report interest also from renewable energy and data centre operators.

The security firm  points to warnings from industry bodies and law enforcement about the resurgence of metal theft. The Energy Networks Association says the crime continues to cause millions in losses every year, putting public safety and power continuity at risk. British Transport Police (BTP) has also reported a rise in thefts along rail corridors, leading to signalling delays and train cancellations. Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics recorded a 42 per cent increase in “theft of metal” offences between 2022 and 2024. Meanwhile more generally, ahead of the Autumn Budget 2025, the British Chambers of Commerce warned that firms “cannot absorb further shocks” as inflation, energy costs and insurance premiums remain elevated. As theft can cause disruption, security failures are now being viewed not as an operational nuisance, but as a business-continuity and balance-sheet risk, the firm suggests.

 

‘Damaging and costly’

James Reed, head of construction and infrastructure at First Response Group, said: “Cable theft has become one of the most damaging and costly crimes facing UK infrastructure. FRG Tremors changes the model from passive surveillance to active response – we can identify an attempted theft in seconds, deploy canine or mobile units, and prevent the damage before it occurs. For operators already battling inflation and budget pressure, the cost of prevention is now far lower than the cost of recovery.”

“We’re seeing an increasing need for systems that work where cameras and security officers cannot. That means battery autonomy, secure data transmission, GPS accuracy and rapid integration with live-response networks. FRG Tremors brings all of that into one deployable solution.”

 

Photo by Mark Rowe: Cambridgeshire.

