Life-saving interventions at stations

Land Sheriffs, the guarding contractor, reports a milestone, having made 500 potentially life-saving interventions across the UK rail network.

The contract firm, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA approved contractors, provide security at railway stations around the South East and beyond. Their officers are called upon to support vulnerable people who arrive at stations in emotional distress and may be contemplating suicide.

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, the company reported their 500th potentially life-saving intervention since 2005. James Coyle, Managing Director of Land Sheriffs, said: “Whilst this is a very sombre milestone, it also reflects the extraordinary work of our frontline team. The rail network is used by millions of commuters each day and our team are ready to help protect and support them in any capacity. These powerful statistics are a stark reminder of why an active security presence by trained and experienced staff is so critical to everyone safety and the networks’ ability to function. We are immensely proud of all our colleagues whose courage and compassion have helped ensure the safety of over 500 people at a time when they needed it most.”

The firm notes that although society has become more open and understanding about mental health, suicide remains the single leading cause of death for people under 35 in the UK. For men, it is the biggest killer of those aged under 50. Earlier this year, Land Sheriffs introduced a Trespass & Welfare Team to help prevent trespassing on train tracks to protect the welfare of the vulnerable, station staff and network users. That team is deployed across the western route from Oxford to Acton. In six months, the team have carried out 14 of those 500 interventions.

Mohamed Rage, Community Safety Manager at rail operator, Western Route said: “Land Sheriffs’ 500th lifesaving intervention is a powerful reminder of the critical work their Trespass & Welfare Officers carry out every day. The dedication shown across the Thames Valley demonstrates an unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals.”

Sultana Pasha, Safeguarding Manager at rail operator, GTS said: “We are proud to partner with Land Sheriffs as our trusted security provider on the Elizabeth line. Reaching the milestone of 500 life-saving interventions is not just a number but a testament to the team’s dedication to safeguarding vulnerable individuals and ensuring the wellbeing of all passengers.”

Training

Land Sheriffs’ security officers receive Samaritans training in Managing Suicidal Contact (MSC), which helps them to identify, engage and support vulnerable individuals. Dave Brown, Head of Rail Programme at Samaritans, said: “The hard work and commitment of Land Sheriff’s to keep people safe on the rail network is remarkable. At Samaritans we are dedicated to working with people across the industry to ensure that fewer people die by suicide.”

Charity

Land Sheriffs also partner with mental health and suicide prevention charity, PTSD999, who comment that Land Sheriffs’ 500th intervention “serves as a powerful testament to the critical work being done every day” and “highlights the reality of the mental health crisis we face.”

Visit: www.landsheriffs.co.uk/.