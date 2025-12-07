The IP access control product manufacturer 2N has been recognised by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA). The firm reports it’s become the first manufacturer in its field to achieve this status.

This designation allows 2N to identify, name, and publish verified security vulnerabilities in its products. The company adds that this speeds up how the company communicates potential risks and solutions, making its security practices more transparent and efficient. Michal Kratochvíl, CEO of 2N, said: “In recent years, we have been contacted by security researchers, agencies, and customers reporting potential vulnerabilities in our products. By becoming a CNA, we can now respond faster and share verified information directly, building even greater trust with our partners.”

Previously, 2N published vulnerabilities through its parent company, Axis Communications, which also holds CNA status. Over the past year, the company issued seven verified reports, which are also published on dedicated Security Advisories portal. With its own authorisation, 2N can now manage the process from start to finish independently.

Kratochvíl added: “We would like to thank our cybersecurity colleagues at Axis for their excellent cooperation and guidance throughout this process. We also appreciate MITRE’s support and recognition in granting 2N this important status.”

About the CVE Program

It maintains a standardized public list of known software vulnerabilities, making it easier for businesses to coordinate responses and protect systems. Visit https://www.cve.org/. The body holds VulnCon 2026 on April 13 to 16, at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA.