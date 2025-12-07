CVE Numbering Authority

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

December 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2025
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Sunday, December 7, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Senior Fire Alarm Engineer / DE22, Darley Abbey, Derby
Security Installation Engineer / LS6, Headingley, City and Borough of Leeds
Fire Alarm Engineer – Small Works / Yorkshire
Commercial Maintenance Electrician / Blackburn
Commercial Plumber / North West
Project Manager / North West / East
Small Works Service Engineer / UK Wide
Senior Fire Project Manager / England
Milestone CCTV Commissioning Engineer / Wales
Security Project Engineer / England
Post a Job Ad
Access Control

CVE Numbering Authority

by Mark Rowe

The IP access control product manufacturer 2N has been recognised by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA). The firm reports it’s become the first manufacturer in its field to achieve this status.

This designation allows 2N to identify, name, and publish verified security vulnerabilities in its products. The company adds that this speeds up how the company communicates potential risks and solutions, making its security practices more transparent and efficient. Michal Kratochvíl, CEO of 2N, said: “In recent years, we have been contacted by security researchers, agencies, and customers reporting potential vulnerabilities in our products. By becoming a CNA, we can now respond faster and share verified information directly, building even greater trust with our partners.”

Previously, 2N published vulnerabilities through its parent company, Axis Communications, which also holds CNA status. Over the past year, the company issued seven verified reports, which are also published on dedicated Security Advisories portal. With its own authorisation, 2N can now manage the process from start to finish independently.

Kratochvíl added: “We would like to thank our cybersecurity colleagues at Axis for their excellent cooperation and guidance throughout this process. We also appreciate MITRE’s support and recognition in granting 2N this important status.”

 

About the CVE Program

It maintains a standardized public list of known software vulnerabilities, making it easier for businesses to coordinate responses and protect systems. Visit https://www.cve.org/. The body holds VulnCon 2026 on April 13 to 16, at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close