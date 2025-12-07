CATEGORIES
December 2025

TOP STORIES
FEATURED COMPANY
Sunday, December 7, 2025
CCTV

Dallmeier’s new RDF6100DN dome cameras

by Mark Rowe

New in Dallmeier’s Domera product range are RDF6100DN dome cameras. The new models come with edge analytics, the makers say.

 

The cameras of the RDF6100DN series were developed for applications requiring a balance of functionality and cost-effectiveness, according to the German firm. As an entry-level solution within the Domera range, the cameras offer high resolution and light sensitivity. With encoders and image processing, the cameras produce real-time images with high colour fidelity and contrast, the makers say. Adaptive infra-red (IR) illumination ensures best illumination of a scene, even in darkness, without creating annoying reflections. Other features include WDR (wide dynamic range) support, switchable day-night pre-sets, and EdgeStorage or EdgeRecording.

 

PTRZ function  

Thanks to the PTRZ function, known at Dallmeier as RPoD (Remote Positioning Dome), the camera’s alignment, as well as its zoom, focus, and aperture, can be configured via the network without any mechanical intervention on site. This as the makers say reduces the effort required for install, and simplifies later adjustments when requirements change. Remotely adjusting settings reduces personnel and operating costs, and shortens project durations, the firm adds.

 

Intelligent analytics  

The cameras feature AI analytics based on a neural network for object classification. They analyse the scene in real time, detecting relevant objects, such as people or vehicles, independently of background movements (such as green spaces or water areas) or complex scenes. Typical applications include intrusion detection, counting, parking management, and loitering monitoring.

 

IT security features

As for the development of its AI technologies: the makers stress that the neural networks are trained on the company’s own test site under real-world conditions. This means that the training data and the networks remain under continuous control. And as for IT and cybersecurity, the cameras offer security features, including support for Secure Boot: Only the signed Domera OS operating system can be started, hence preventing manipulation by rootkits or malware. The cameras come with a Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0), meeting the requirements for FIPS 140 compliance. FIPS 140 is a standard issued by the United States federal National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and is mandatory for US government agencies. The firm adds that such requirements are increasingly gaining international relevance, especially for tenders involving government agencies, energy supply, and critical infrastructure.

