December 2025

Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
WIS 2025 montage of photos
WIS Awards 2025
Fire

Ranger’s latest acquisition

by Mark Rowe

The latest acquisition by Ranger Fire and Security is Plymouth-based Universal Fire and Security Ltd, marking the firm’s strategic entry into the South West of England.

Founded in 2001 by Mark Gibson, Universal began as security installer before expanding into fire protection services, working across Devon and Cornwall.  The company’s offering includes intruder detection systems, CCTV, fire alarms, AOV (automatic opening vent) systems, access control, emergency lighting, call systems, fire extinguishers, maintenance and monitoring and automatic gates and barriers. Left to right pictured are: Mark Bridges, Ranger Fire and Security –  CEO; Mark Gibson, Universal Fire and Security – Managing Director; and Ian Teader, Ranger Fire and Security – Group Managing Director.

Universal’s focus has been towards maintenance and maintenance-related services, which is more than 90 per cent of the business; the rest being new installs. Ranger says that that company’s culture and customer focused business model with focus on maintenance-related services aligns closely with Ranger’s strategy for building a nationwide network of customer service-driven fire and security installation companies.  Ranger Group sees increasing opportunities for cross-selling and collaboration across the South West and its wider network. The Group says its mission is to build a fire and security services provider that is truly national in scope.

Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger Fire and Security, said: “We are honoured to be chosen by Mark [Gibson] and team in a highly competitive process to be his partner moving forward and opening the next chapter as part of the Ranger Group.”

Mark Gibson, Founder and Managing Director of Universal, said: “At Universal we pride ourselves on our repeat business and loyal customer base which is a testament to the high-quality fire and security services we deliver across the South West.

“A major pull for joining the Ranger Group is being able to benefit from the Group’s operational expertise, helping us ensure we are providing the most high-quality service possible, while also enabling us to expand our reach across not only the South West region, but beyond into other parts of the country.”

 

About the firm

Universal marks Ranger’s 13th acquisition since launching in early 2024 and its sixth this year; most recent acquisitions were of B-Safe Group and Aqua Fire Prevention in Ireland and IRN Security in Scotland. With backing from Hyperion Equity Partners, Ranger is still looking to acquire in the UK and Ireland. Visit: https://www.rangerfs.com.

