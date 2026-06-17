Video door entry for apartments

The Mary Slessor Building in Dundee is a residential apartment block of eight apartments. The Hillcrest Group of Companies was looking for video door entry for residents while using the building’s wiring. That would help to minimise disruption and avoid the extra time and cost that can be associated with replacement projects.

Hillcrest selected GDX Next, Comelit-PAC’s door entry platform for social housing and residential use. Covering the building’s main entrance and all eight apartments, the system was installed using the existing cabling, allowing the upgrade to be completed without extensive rewiring works.

Mike Biggam, Operations Supervisor (Electrical) at Hillcrest, said: “We required a video door entry solution that would be reliable for residents while making the system easier for our teams to manage. The ability to retain the existing wiring infrastructure was a significant factor in our decision, helping minimise disruption and reduce installation costs. Combined with Housing Central, GDX Next has given us a more efficient way to manage access across the building.”

Alongside the door entry, Hillcrest has had fitted PAC’s Housing Central platform to provide cloud-based management of access credentials. Through a centralised system, authorised personnel can manage access permissions remotely. This reduces the need for routine site visits and enabling changes to be made quickly when required. Housing staff can administer access permissions remotely through a platform which provides greater visibility of the system and reduces the time required to manage routine access-related tasks.

Margaret-Ann Sheppard, Business Development Manager at Comelit-PAC, added: “Successful access management projects start with understanding how our customers operate. By working closely with Hillcrest and understanding its requirements, we were able to deliver a solution that supports residents while giving housing teams greater visibility, flexibility and control over day-to-day access management.”