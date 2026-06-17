Video door entry for apartments

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

July 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026
January 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
Bristol | Full Time

Campus Support Officers

Brussels, Belgium | Full Time

NATO Office of Security – Inspector – Team Leader (+ Reserve List)

VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, June 22, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Architect and Engineering Manager / LU1, Luton, Bedfordshire
Data Centre Project Manager / Oxford
Bid Manager / Reading
Site-based Engineer / London
Business Development Manager – Connected Security & Critical Infrastructure / Birmingham, UK
Sales Manager – North / Birmingham, UK
Install Engineer – South / Brighton
Campus Support Officers / Bristol
Installation Engineer x3 / London, UK
Sales Manager – South / Birmingham, UK
Post a Job Ad
Door Entry

Video door entry for apartments

by Mark Rowe

The Mary Slessor Building in Dundee is a residential apartment block of eight apartments. The Hillcrest Group of Companies was looking for video door entry for residents while using the building’s wiring. That would help to minimise disruption and avoid the extra time and cost that can be associated with replacement projects.

Hillcrest selected GDX Next, Comelit-PAC’s door entry platform for social housing and residential use. Covering the building’s main entrance and all eight apartments, the system was installed using the existing cabling, allowing the upgrade to be completed without extensive rewiring works.

Mike Biggam, Operations Supervisor (Electrical) at Hillcrest, said: We required a video door entry solution that would be reliable for residents while making the system easier for our teams to manage. The ability to retain the existing wiring infrastructure was a significant factor in our decision, helping minimise disruption and reduce installation costs. Combined with Housing Central, GDX Next has given us a more efficient way to manage access across the building.”

Alongside the door entry, Hillcrest has had fitted PAC’s Housing Central platform to provide cloud-based management of access credentials. Through a centralised system, authorised personnel can manage access permissions remotely. This reduces the need for routine site visits and enabling changes to be made quickly when required. Housing staff can administer access permissions remotely through a platform which provides greater visibility of the system and reduces the time required to manage routine access-related tasks.

Margaret-Ann Sheppard, Business Development Manager at Comelit-PAC, added: Successful access management projects start with understanding how our customers operate. By working closely with Hillcrest and understanding its requirements, we were able to deliver a solution that supports residents while giving housing teams greater visibility, flexibility and control over day-to-day access management.”

Close