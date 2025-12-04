CATEGORIES
Thursday, December 4, 2025
Access Control

New name for TDSi

by Mark Rowe

The access control and security manufacturer TDSi  announced that from January 1, 2026, it will operate under the new name: TDSi by Hirsch. This follows the change of its parent company, Vitaprotech, into the Hirsch Group, unifying its security brands.

For more than 40 years, TDSi’s access control products have been in use in installations across education, healthcare, government, and commerce in the UK and beyond. Customers will now have access to Hirsch’s portfolio of access, perimeter and video products.

Richard Huison, UK Managing Director of Hirsch Secure and TDSi, said: “TDSi has built a strong reputation in the UK and beyond, with installations in some of the most demanding environments worldwide. Becoming TDSi by Hirsch strengthens that legacy by combining our proven access control expertise with Hirsch’s global platform. For our customers, nothing changes in terms of service or support, it is very much business as usual. What does change is the breadth of solutions we can now offer, from perimeter to core security, giving our partners and end‑users access to a truly unified security portfolio that is scalable, interoperable, and future‑ready.”

TDSi joined Vitaprotech Group in 2019, followed by Hirsch in 2024. Eric Thord remains CEO, with Steven Humphreys as Deputy CEO. All products, services, support channels, and points of contact will continue as normal, and customers can expect to see the TDSi by Hirsch Logo begin to roll out from early next year, marking the start of a gradual evolution.

