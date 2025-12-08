Platform for European AI developers

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

December 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2025
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, December 8, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Senior Fire Alarm Engineer / DE22, Darley Abbey, Derby
Security Installation Engineer / LS6, Headingley, City and Borough of Leeds
Fire Alarm Engineer – Small Works / Yorkshire
Commercial Maintenance Electrician / Blackburn
Commercial Plumber / North West
Project Manager / North West / East
Small Works Service Engineer / UK Wide
Senior Fire Project Manager / England
Milestone CCTV Commissioning Engineer / Wales
Security Project Engineer / England
Post a Job Ad
Integrated Systems

Platform for European AI developers

by Mark Rowe

The video management software developer Milestone Systems will use the GEFION supercomputer for development of AI within Europe. The firm proposes use of AI Vision Language Model (VLM) for traffic and smart city applications, developed by Milestone with the tech firm NVIDIA.

As the developer says, video cameras capture footage that could improve everyday life. Yet much of this potential remains untapped due to the time-consuming task of reviewing and analyzing hours of video. Hence Milestone has developed a VLM using NVIDIA Cosmos Reason, designed to deliver video intelligence by automatically converting video footage into written reports, summaries, and real-time alerts. Milestone’s VLMs can be used to build video analytics AI agents and applications for use cases such as traffic management across cities, ports and airports, and other urban areas. The VLM will now also run on DCAI’s EU-based Gefion cloud, for compliance with European data sovereignty and regulatory frameworks, including the European Union’s AI Act and data protection regulations under the GDPR.

Dr Nadia Carlsten, CEO of DCAI, pictured, said: “Our mission at DCAI is to provide the best AI infrastructure that does not compromise on data sovereignty, and we are proud to see companies building on top of that foundation to advance responsible AI initiatives. Our work with Milestone and NVIDIA helps position Europe at the forefront of responsible AI innovation, setting new benchmarks for sovereign AI infrastructure.”

Thomas Jensen, CEO of Milestone, added: “This collaboration is a powerful step toward ensuring that Europe’s AI future is built on trust, transparency, and technological sovereignty. By combining Hafnia’s vast, ethically sourced data library and VLM capabilities with DCAI’s secure cloud and NVIDIA’s AI leadership, we’re creating a uniquely European AI ecosystem that supports municipalities, governments, and researchers in building compliant, high-impact AI solutions.”

And Andrew Burnett, Interim CTO of Milestone, said: “The fine-tuned Milestone Vision Language Model represents a leap forward in video understanding and contextual AI for smart cities and traffic management. Running it on Gefion’s EU-based cloud ensures that data, training, and deployment all remain under European control, a vital step in supporting the EU’s vision for ethical, secure, and sovereign AI.”

Milestone will run its Hafnia Vision Language Model (VLM) for traffic and smart city on DCAI’s Gefion AI infrastructure, for what the developer terms AI model deployment tailored to European smart city and traffic use cases.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close