Platform for European AI developers

The video management software developer Milestone Systems will use the GEFION supercomputer for development of AI within Europe. The firm proposes use of AI Vision Language Model (VLM) for traffic and smart city applications, developed by Milestone with the tech firm NVIDIA.

As the developer says, video cameras capture footage that could improve everyday life. Yet much of this potential remains untapped due to the time-consuming task of reviewing and analyzing hours of video. Hence Milestone has developed a VLM using NVIDIA Cosmos Reason, designed to deliver video intelligence by automatically converting video footage into written reports, summaries, and real-time alerts. Milestone’s VLMs can be used to build video analytics AI agents and applications for use cases such as traffic management across cities, ports and airports, and other urban areas. The VLM will now also run on DCAI’s EU-based Gefion cloud, for compliance with European data sovereignty and regulatory frameworks, including the European Union’s AI Act and data protection regulations under the GDPR.

Dr Nadia Carlsten, CEO of DCAI, pictured, said: “Our mission at DCAI is to provide the best AI infrastructure that does not compromise on data sovereignty, and we are proud to see companies building on top of that foundation to advance responsible AI initiatives. Our work with Milestone and NVIDIA helps position Europe at the forefront of responsible AI innovation, setting new benchmarks for sovereign AI infrastructure.”

Thomas Jensen, CEO of Milestone, added: “This collaboration is a powerful step toward ensuring that Europe’s AI future is built on trust, transparency, and technological sovereignty. By combining Hafnia’s vast, ethically sourced data library and VLM capabilities with DCAI’s secure cloud and NVIDIA’s AI leadership, we’re creating a uniquely European AI ecosystem that supports municipalities, governments, and researchers in building compliant, high-impact AI solutions.”

And Andrew Burnett, Interim CTO of Milestone, said: “The fine-tuned Milestone Vision Language Model represents a leap forward in video understanding and contextual AI for smart cities and traffic management. Running it on Gefion’s EU-based cloud ensures that data, training, and deployment all remain under European control, a vital step in supporting the EU’s vision for ethical, secure, and sovereign AI.”

Milestone will run its Hafnia Vision Language Model (VLM) for traffic and smart city on DCAI’s Gefion AI infrastructure, for what the developer terms AI model deployment tailored to European smart city and traffic use cases.