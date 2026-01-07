CATEGORIES
Alarms

Alarm signalling move

by Mark Rowe

The BT Redcare closure has forced many security providers to review their alarm signalling offering, prompting an inevitable change for a sector where, in many cases, older legacy equipment has been in place for years. With the PSTN switch-off now moving to the forefront as its January 2027 closure date fast approaches, the industry is under further pressure to ensure that modern alarm infrastructure is used as part of longer-term planning, rather than a reactive requirement as each switch-off occurs, say Nicholas Whiting, VP Alarm Signalling, AddSecure UK, and Roger Kay, Associate Director, at the London-based alarm, CCTV, safe and lock installation company Banham Security .

Replacing legacy signalling like-for-like is often seen as the quickest way to maintain service continuity, especially when resource planning and customer communications are already demanding installer’s attention. However, focusing solely on like-for-like replacements will limit the longer-term value of an alarm signalling solution. With this approach there’s inevitable risk that further work will be needed later down the line to support IP-first connectivity, new features or emerging customer expectations as older networks are switched off. Repeated site visits increase cost and engineer time and can make change feel much more disruptive than it needs to be.

By building-in future capability during initial upgrades, providers can reduce duplication of effort, make operational workflows perform better and create systems that remain robust as technology continues to evolve.

Migrating Banham’s monitored alarm estate

One example of this is Banham Security’s recent migration project, which demonstrates how upcoming network changes can be used to not only replace legacy devices, but also strengthen infrastructure for the future. Rather than treating the BT Redcare shutdown as a like-for-like swap exercise, the company reviewed its wider monitored estate and considered what solution would support both immediate continuity and longer-term resilience. With the existing knowledge of AddSecure’s platform and services, and confidence in its suitability for legacy migrations, Banham Security opted for a route that would both maintain security grading and ensure future capability.

Working with Addsecure ensured that upgrades were completed with minimal disruption for customers, while also reducing the likelihood of additional engineering work further down the line. This meant work was carried out in a single, planned transition instead of multiple visits, demonstrating how early planning and platform familiarity can help providers move through industry change at a steady, manageable pace.

When looking at futureproofing systems for customers, it is important to select solutions that offer flexibility whilst also being capable of integrating with new IP, cloud or dual-path infrastructure as upgrades occur. Compatibility is a key part of this approach. If upgraded equipment can work across a range of technologies and panels, including older installations, it becomes easier to maintain estates without repeat visits or extensive rewiring.

Resilience and connectivity also play an increasingly important role in the futureproofing of alarm systems. As the PSTN switch-off progresses, providers who adopt signalling capable of operating over wi-fi, secure IoT connectivity or IP are better placed to adapt as networks are modernised. Hardware that is designed with the installer in mind make a difference too, for example an OLED display that can provide quick visual diagnostics, helping teams carry out upgrades efficiently and with fewer touchpoints – particularly when rollout volumes are high.

By choosing technology that can evolve alongside regulation, insurance expectations and customer demands, alarm providers can complete necessary migrations now while setting themselves up for smoother transitions ahead.

The long term-benefits

The change brought about by the BT Redcare and PSTN closure has highlighted how quickly technology expectations can shift in the alarm sector. Whilst replacement work is necessary to continue operations, the closure does present an opportunity to provide alarm signalling infrastructure that is ready for what comes next. Banham Security’s approach, for instance, demonstrates how thinking beyond immediate replacements can create long-term benefits, reducing the likelihood of having to return to site to replace alarms, and also helping maintain service continuity for end users.

For many security companies, any network and technology closure offers a natural point to assess your estate strategy and identify where legacy equipment could limit future capability. Planning with longevity in mind ensures that systems installed today remain robust as alarm signalling technology evolves. Thinking beyond legacy alarm replacement is not just about managing the present, it’s about putting the foundations in place for a more resilient and future-ready alarm network.

