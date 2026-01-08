Security in history: uniforms for Treasury guards

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

January 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, January 8, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Pre-Sales Engineer – Fire & Security / England
Security Architect / Based Bristol with Hybrid Working
Fire Alarm Commissioning Engineer / UK - City of London
Head of Illicit Trade (ITP) – China / China
Fire Alarm Commissioning Engineer / UK - City of London
Head of Illicit Trade (ITP) – China / China
Head of Illicit Trade Prevention (ITP) – Czech Rep/Slovakia / China
Head of Anti Illicit Trade – Greece / Greece
Head of Anti Illicit Trade – Greece / Greece
Global Head of Security / North America
Post a Job Ad
Guarding

Security in history: uniforms for Treasury guards

by Mark Rowe

As if the work of a guard force is not hard enough, it can be a struggle to get equipment and uniform. A file at the National Archives tells the troubles of the security guards at the Treasury in central London.

 

The Treasury file T 199/1035 begins with the hot summer of 1959. Some of the 90 in-house guards of the Whitehall building complained about having to wear heavy serge jackets. A Treasury official described this as ‘understandable bearing in mind the high average age of the men’. Unfortunately, the Post Office supplies department (that served the central government department) did not have light jackets in stock. The nearby Admiralty gave a light tussore jacket to their messengers for summer, and offered to supply the Treasury, at a cost of £2 1s 3d per jacket.

Guards and messengers got a jacket and two pairs of (navy blue) trousers every 18 months; and a waistcoat and a light jacket every three years. While the Treasury might have been the department in control of spending, it had to put the proposed new uniform or any such idea to the ‘staff side’, as the civil service was unionised. A new guard would be sent to the Post Office supplies department at Chessington, to be measured by a tailor.

 

Apology

In February 1961, the Admiralty apologised; it could not deliver any light (black) jackets before May. This was put back to July; and then September. Size of jackets ranged widely, which gives a clue to how small and large some of the men (guarding then was very much a male preserve) were. Of the first 13 that the Admiralty at Gosport supplied, five were misfits. Gosport apologised in June 1962. Gosport sent one jacket without buttons or buttonholes, and two jackets without buttons.

 

Smog

As for kit, guards had between them 21 whistles; and 36 truncheons, which were described as ‘light and of doubtful operational quality’. Mr SC Firman at the Treasury’s security office suggested having shorter, 12-inch, police truncheons. In December 1962, Mr Firman asked for ‘smog masks’ for the men on the Treasury doors; the Ministry of Works (which would supply such kit) refused. As background, London had infamous days-long smoky fogs in 1952; and December 1962. The Treasury responded in a letter of January 8, 1963 that medical opinion was in favour of masks in fog, and the guards had already had ‘one or two fog casualties this year’. Although such masks were in stock on the high street at Boots and other chemists, the Treasury could not find them in stock at Chessington. In November 1963, the Treasury gave permission to buy six washable smog masks from Boots, costing four shillings each.

 

Truncheons

Meanwhile the Birmingham manufacturer Hiatt wrote to the Treasury in March 1963 that it made a new, security man’s truncheon, ‘specially suitable for beating off attack’. It was made of hickory wood, and 26 inches long, and came with a leather wrist strap. The product cost 12 shillings each, compared with a police 15-inch truncheon costing nine shillings; or a shorter stave for the plain-clothes man costing eight shillings. The Treasury during 1963 queried what sort of whistles and truncheons Mr Firman wanted for his guard force. The MD of Hiatt, HH LaTrobe, advised the Treasury by letter that it was proceeding on the wrong lines if it was seeking short truncheons for guards; ‘naturally the men always prefer to carry shorter truncheons because they are easier to manage but bear in mind the recent Air Ministry cash robbery (the trial for which is now on) there is little doubt that if those Air Ministry guards had been equipped with 26 inch truncheons they would have been able to hold off their attackers until help arrived and the £60,000 would not have been stolen’.

 

Free issue

The Treasury in March 1963 asked for light truncheons nonetheless. In June 1963, WJ Derbyshire of the Treasury noted to another official that ‘the security guards are constantly on show …. Indeed generally speaking they are the first persons of the Treasury to be seen by our visitors and other callers to the building – and it is essential that they look as smart as we can possibly make them …. They sport a fair variety of shirts and ties. Firman the head of the security guard tries hard all the time to maintain a good standard of smartness but it is not easy with some of them of course’. Hence Derbyshire suggested a free issue of clothing; the Treasury turned this down, because the civil service feared repercussions – others, notably the postmen, and museum warders and park keepers, might hear and ask for the same. Firman related in June 1963 that he had bought some black, ex-police ties out of his own pocket, and offered them free to his men, ‘and had met no willingness to wear them’. In September 1963, the Post Office gave in, and in November the Treasury proposed to issue blue-grey poplin shirts with collars to match, and black Terylene ties, as issued to the RAF. In December 1963, the Treasury was still waiting for three of the light jackets.

Related News

  • Guarding

    Rebrand as ProFM Group

    by Mark Rowe

    The security and facilities management contract company Churchill Support Services has announced a rebrand, to ProFM Group. What the firm, a member…

  • Guarding

    CCTV monitoring room

    by Mark Rowe

    Land Sheriffs report a newly extended control room, which includes 24/7 real-time CCTV monitoring. Based in Essex, The firm, a member of…

  • Guarding

    Mitie half year results

    by Mark Rowe

    The facilities management (FM) and guarding contractor Mitie has released its latest half year results. For the first half of the 2024-25…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close