New from the manufacturer Ajax Systems are wireless Grade 3 intrusion protection products for banks, museums, jewellry stores, and government buildings, that the firm is hailing as the first wireless security system certified to the European standard EN 50131 (Grade 3).

Up to 250 devices can be supported, coming the developers add with sabotage protection, encryption and anti-jamming, allowing it to switch between 17 frequencies in four European bands to ensure communication. Ajax provides certificates to accredited partners as proof of compliance with local and project-specific standards.

At the core is Ajax Superior Hub G3 Jeweller — a wireless control panel certified to Grade 3, supporting up to 200 users, 25 security groups, and 64 automation scenarios. The hub communicates with Ajax devices via Superior Jeweller and TurboWings protocols. With a communication range of up to 3500 m, the wireless connection works even through thick walls and across large sites, the makers add.

Ajax Superior Hub G3 Jeweller can operate on a back-up battery, to perform during power outages. The hub maintains internet connectivity through four independent channels — Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and two SIM cards — with automatic switching to stay online at all times. Two Ajax Superior Internal Battery models provide up to 16 and up to 60 hours of back-up power, meeting Grade 3 requirements.

The wireless Grade 3 range includes the Ajax Superior MotionProtect G3 Jeweller motion detector, Ajax Superior MotionCam G3 (PhOD) Jeweller motion detector with a camera, the Ajax Superior DoorProtect G3 Jeweller opening detector, and two keypads: Ajax Superior KeyPad Plus G3 Jeweller and Ajax Superior KeyPad TouchScreen G3 Jeweller; Ajax Superior DoubleButton G3 Jeweller and two sirens — Ajax Superior HomeSiren G3 Jeweller and Ajax Superior StreetSiren Plus G3 Jeweller. With Ajax Superior MultiTransmitter G3 Jeweller, an Ajax system can use almost any third-party wired security device. And Ajax Superior ReX G3 Jeweller, the range extender, increases wireless coverage up to 3500 m between the hub and connected Ajax devices.

Aleksandr Konotopskyi, chairman of the Supervisory Board at Ajax says: “Ajax Systems is driven to go beyond the limits, reshaping a conservative, inconvenient industry into a modern, elegant, and technology-driven space. For decades, high-security systems were limited by wires. And today, we break that limitation with one more industry-defining breakthrough — the world’s first fully wireless Grade 3 intrusion system. From now on, bank-grade security can be wireless, enabling faster, more flexible, and cost-efficient installations for security professionals.”

The company adds that it soon expand its wireless Superior Grade 3 product range with Superior MotionProtect Plus G3 Jeweller, a motion detector with dual detection.