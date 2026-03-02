Hanwha Vision has launched the PNM-A13022RV, its latest multi-sensor camera. With a horizontal field of view of 194 degrees and vertical coverage of 93 degrees, the camera captures expansive scenes with fewer blind spots, the makers say. It’s for use in open areas, complex facilities, or outdoors. This coverage reduces the need for multiple cameras, lowering systems costs, and simplifying overall surveillance, according to the product firm.

The camera uses three image sensors to compose a panoramic image, resulting in fewer stitching lines than panoramic images composed of four images. Image distortion is automatically adjusted at the stitching lines in real time, the company adds. The camera also features horizontal distortion correction. As the firm says, due to the optical characteristics of the wide-angle field of view in panoramic cameras, image distortion often occurs, causing the horizon to appear curved. The PNM-A13022RV supports horizontal distortion correction, allowing users to set a reference line to correct this effect.

The company’s WiseIR technology enables images under low light at a viewable length of up to 20m across four individual zones with automatic and manual level adjustment. The high-resolution 13MP (megapixel) camera operates at 30 FPS (frames per second), delivering video that captures fast-moving objects and critical events. AI features enable object classification, motion detection, and analytics supported at full 30fps, including people, vehicles, and car number plate detection. Business intelligence – including people, vehicle and crowd counting, along with queue management and heatmap – is powered by the AI engine. Metadata attributes such as gender, age, face mask, glasses, vehicle types and colour, and clothing colour are sent directly to the user’s video management system, streamlining forensic searches. These AI-powered capabilities also support complex scenarios like crowd monitoring, traffic management, or compliance verifications.

As for privacy and cybersecurity, the product comes with FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification, secure boot, and encrypted storage for device integrity. The camera has built-in cloud support, Wi-Fi direct installation, and works with major VMS (video management software) platforms, enabling remote monitoring, configuration, and integration with existing security systems. The camera comes with a weather-resistant housing with IK10 impact protection and IP66 ingress protection for outdoor use. Horizontal distortion correction preserves image quality across the wide field of view. Visit HanwhaVision.eu/.

Features include: