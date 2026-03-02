Multi-sensor camera

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

March 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, March 2, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire Service Engineer Edinburgh / Scotland
CCTV Engineer – Midlands / Birmingham
Security Service Engineer – Midlands area / Birmingham
Senior Security Engineer / London, UK
Service Engineer – Key Sites London / London, UK
On-site Service Engineer – Security Systems. / London, UK
Security Systems Auditor / Cumbria
Field Service Technician – Tri Cities, WA / Kennewick, WA
Field Service Technician – Columbia, SC / Columbia, SC
Gate and Barrier Service Engineer – Midlands / UK
Post a Job Ad
CCTV

Multi-sensor camera

by Mark Rowe

Hanwha Vision has launched the PNM-A13022RV, its latest multi-sensor camera. With a horizontal field of view of 194 degrees and vertical coverage of 93 degrees, the camera captures expansive scenes with fewer blind spots, the makers say. It’s for use in open areas, complex facilities, or outdoors. This coverage reduces the need for multiple cameras, lowering systems costs, and simplifying overall surveillance, according to the product firm.

The camera uses three image sensors to compose a panoramic image, resulting in fewer stitching lines than panoramic images composed of four images. Image distortion is automatically adjusted at the stitching lines in real time, the company adds. The camera also features horizontal distortion correction. As the firm says, due to the optical characteristics of the wide-angle field of view in panoramic cameras, image distortion often occurs, causing the horizon to appear curved. The PNM-A13022RV supports horizontal distortion correction, allowing users to set a reference line to correct this effect.

The company’s WiseIR technology enables images under low light at a viewable length of up to 20m across four individual zones with automatic and manual level adjustment. The high-resolution 13MP (megapixel) camera operates at 30 FPS (frames per second), delivering video that captures fast-moving objects and critical events. AI features enable object classification, motion detection, and analytics supported at full 30fps, including people, vehicles, and car number plate detection. Business intelligence – including people, vehicle and crowd counting, along with queue management and heatmap – is powered by the AI engine.  Metadata attributes such as gender, age, face mask, glasses,  vehicle types and colour, and clothing colour are sent directly to the user’s video management system, streamlining forensic searches. These AI-powered capabilities also support complex scenarios like crowd monitoring, traffic management, or compliance verifications.

As for privacy and cybersecurity, the product comes with FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification, secure boot, and encrypted storage for device integrity. The camera has built-in cloud support, Wi-Fi direct installation, and works with major VMS (video management software) platforms, enabling remote monitoring, configuration, and integration with existing security systems. The camera comes with a weather-resistant housing with IK10 impact protection and IP66 ingress protection for outdoor use. Horizontal distortion correction preserves image quality across the wide field of view. Visit HanwhaVision.eu/.

Features include:

  • Independent AI control over metadata streaming, analytics, and image enhancement;
  • Support Person/Face/Vehicle/LicensePlate as Object, Attributes such as gender, vehicle type and clothing colours are sent as metadata;
  • FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification;
  • cybersecurity with Secure Storage/OS/Boot;
  • with Eco mode to reduce power and allow the camera to run on low power mode;
  • Automatic Calibration when stitching;
  • New display that measures the power consumption for easier troubleshooting (2026); and
  • cloud connectivity for integration, remote access, and management (2026) .

Related News

Close