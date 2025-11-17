CATEGORIES
Monday, November 17, 2025
Alarms

Irish acquisition

by Mark Rowe

Ranger Fire and Security has made its acquisition; in Ireland, of Limerick-based Prestige Detection Systems Ltd (PDSL).  Set up in 2005, PDSL is a provider of fire, security and emergency response systems with a particular focus on the Munster region and Galway.  Managing Director Dave Enright, who brings over 35 years of experience in the fire and security industry, will remain in post. Ranger points to:

Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger Fire and Security, said: “The addition of PDSL to Ranger marks another key milestone in our expansion across Ireland. Dave and his team bring exceptional experience, technical skill and a well-earned reputation for excellence that will help us further enhance Ranger’s services.  The team’s focus on compliance, customer service and quality aligns perfectly with our mission to be the one-stop provider for fire and security services across the UK and Ireland.”

And Dave Enright, Managing Director of Prestige, said: “We’re excited to join the Ranger Group and look forward to working alongside some of the most respected businesses in the industry.  This partnership will allow us to continue delivering the same high-quality, customer-focused service that our clients expect, while gaining access to wider expertise, resources and cross-selling opportunities that Ranger offers.”

PDSL’s addition marks Ranger’s 12th acquisition since its launch in early 2024, and its fourth in Ireland, following the acquisitions of KSS Fire Suppression, B-Safe Group and Aqua Fire Prevention. With backing from Hyperion Equity Partners, Ranger describes itself as on a mission to become the leading one-stop provider for fire and security services across the UK and Ireland. Businesses interested in discussing joining the Ranger group can find out more on the acquisitions and partnerships page of the Ranger website.

