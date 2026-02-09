CATEGORIES
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
Monday, February 9, 2026
Alarms

WiFi Dual Path Communicator

by Mark Rowe

The UK is moving closer towards the shutdown of analogue PSTN telephone lines. Besides actual land-line phones, some monitored alarm systems are among devices that still rely on legacy signalling.

The alarm product manufacturer HKC Security is advising installers to future-proof their customers’ estates with British Standard-compliant dual-path communications. Ian Moore, Head of Technical, HKC Security at HKC, says: “The retirement of PSTN infrastructure will directly impact monitored intruder alarm systems that depend on analogue lines to communicate with alarm receiving centres (ARCs).

“Without an upgrade, these systems risk losing connectivity altogether, leaving end-users without monitoring or emergency response, and potentially invalidating insurance cover that requires compliant alarm signalling.”

Industry guidance recommends replacing analogue signalling with at least DP3-level dual-path connectivity. HKC’s range of IP and mobile-based solutions has been developed to support installers through this transition, delivering robust, insurer-approved signalling without unnecessary complexity.

HKC suggest as a PSTN replacement their HKC 4G WiFi Dual Path Communicator, designed for retro-fitting to Quantum70 and SW10270 panels. The plug-on module provides dual-path connectivity via 4G (with 2G fallback) and Wi-Fi, linking systems to the HKC SecureComm Cloud.

The product features IP signalling to major alarm receiving centres (ARCs), remote programming and maintenance, software updates, heartbeat monitoring and jam detection, as well as support for off-board antennas in challenging areas for a signal. As for end users, the SecureComm2 app offers alerts, event logs and remote system control.

Ian adds: “With the move to an all-IP network well underway, we are encouraging installers to engage customers early and plan upgrades proactively. By moving away from analogue dependencies now, installers can avoid future shutdown risks while delivering reliable, resilient security systems that will remain operational long after the PSTN switch-off.”

Visit https://bit.ly/45V66cX.

 

Background

The UK is due to have its Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) – an analogue, legacy platform using underground copper wires – switched off by 2027. Instead land-line phones will be digital, routed over IP (Internet Protocol) networks. Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) lines too are being turned off, as out of date.

