Ops director

Trail Group has appointed Andrew Edwards as Operations Director for its Active Fire and Security Division.

Andrew, pictured, brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the fire and security industry, and the firm adds a track record in operations, business growth and the delivery of complex fire and security projects across sectors. He has expertise in the design and implementation of integrated fire protection and security systems, and in leading multi-disciplinary teams. In his new role, he takes responsibility for developing Trail Group’s active fire and security operations, overseeing the design, installation, commissioning and maintenance of a wide range of systems including fire detection, fire suppression, emergency lighting, intruder alarms, access control, and CCTV.

A chartered manager, he leads a team of fire and security system engineers, working in accordance with industry regulations such as BAFE SP203-1, National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) guidelines and National Security Industry (NSI) standards. The firm adds that he will also support the Group’s growth plans to expand its range of building solutions for social landlords, local authorities, NHS trusts, museums, schools, and the commercial sector.

Jon Crosby, Managing Director of Trail Group, said: “Andrew’s appointment reflects the strength of our Fire and Security Division and our commitment to investing in leadership that will help us take this part of the business to the next level. His technical knowledge and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to expand the solutions we provide and reinforce our position as a trusted technical partner for clients needing the highest standards of fire safety, security and compliance.”

Prior to joining Trail Group, Andrew managed operations in the South of England for a fire and security specialist and led the commercial development of the business and company-wide compliance.

About the firm

Trail Group’s services include passive and active fire protection; electrical testing and installations; construction, refurbishments and building upgrades, and planned maintenance. The business works nationally with housing associations, local authorities, NHS trusts, emergency services, private landlords and commercial firms. Visit www.trailgroup.co.uk.