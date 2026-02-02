HKC Security the manufacturer of intruder alarms has appointed Sean Doyle as Security and Risk Manager.

He joins the firm, part of the multi-national Assa Abloy, with a background in financial services, having worked across insurance, banking and commercial lease financing. The company reports that throughout his career, he has led customer-facing roles balancing regulatory requirements with practical, solution driven communication. His work has centred on managing customer interactions and feeding insight back into business strategy.

Sean will oversee the Security and Risk Team in charge of managing SecureComm2, the subscription-based app that allows installers and home owners to access and monitor intruder alarms. The team is responsible for managing recurring subscription revenue, billing set-up and administration, and installer/end user account management in the UK and Ireland.

Sean, pictured, said: “Customer satisfaction is what I would like to achieve with HKC. Talking to our installer partners gives us the opportunity to understand how they feel about HKC products and the improvements or new features that they would like to see. Listening to your customers helps evolve your products and services accordingly, it’s beneficial for both parties and the commercial and service outcomes will follow.”

Visit: https://bit.ly/4a8D76K