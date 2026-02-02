CATEGORIES
Alarms

Security and risk manager

by Mark Rowe

HKC Security the manufacturer of intruder alarms has appointed Sean Doyle as Security and Risk Manager.

He joins the firm, part of the multi-national Assa Abloy, with a background in financial services, having worked across insurance, banking and commercial lease financing. The company reports that throughout his career, he has led customer-facing roles balancing regulatory requirements with practical, solution driven communication. His work has centred on managing customer interactions and feeding insight back into business strategy.

Sean will oversee the Security and Risk Team in charge of managing SecureComm2, the subscription-based app that allows installers and home owners to access and monitor intruder alarms. The team is responsible for managing recurring subscription revenue, billing set-up and administration, and installer/end user account management in the UK and Ireland.

Sean, pictured, said: “Customer satisfaction is what I would like to achieve with HKC. Talking to our installer partners gives us the opportunity to understand how they feel about HKC products and the improvements or new features that they would like to see.  Listening to your customers helps evolve your products and services accordingly, it’s beneficial for both parties and the commercial and service outcomes will follow.”

Visit: https://bit.ly/4a8D76K

Related News

  • Alarms

    Installer enters Continent

    by Mark Rowe

    Monatrix, a UK-based electronic security integrator, announces its expansion onto the Continent, after 35 per cent growth in the past year. The…

  • Alarms

    Wi-Fi camera

    by Mark Rowe

    New from Pyronix are the BatteryCam2 and SolarPanel2. The wireless BatteryCam2 aimed at property owners is for colour surveillance, day and night.…

  • Alarms

    Alarm range

    by Mark Rowe

    WisuAlarm is launching a range of smoke, heat, CO (carbon monoxide) and environmental alarms into the UK and Ireland. The firm is…

