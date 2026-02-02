Catalytic converter theft advice

The security company DeterTech is advising the UK public to take sensible precautions following a rise in metal prices that is driving catalytic converter theft across the UK.

The increase in the price of precious metals found in catalytic converters has risen by 37pc over the past six weeks, the firm reports, driving more opportunists and Organised Crime Groups (OGCs) to target vehicles for these valuable materials. Car parks at hospitals, train station, and shopping centres are hotspots for such crime. Richard Crisp, Intelligence Analyst at DeterTech, says: “We urge everyone to be alert but not alarmed; catalytic converter theft may be on the rise but taking simple precautions goes a long way in deterring criminals. Any suspicious activity should be promptly reported to ensure these offenders are caught and minimal disruption is caused to the public.”

Advice

The firm advises that you: